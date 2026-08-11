This Cheap Frozen Burrito We Found At The Grocery Store Is Not Worth The Savings

A frozen burrito is one easy way to sneak in a quick and convenient meal. But when we ranked all the cheapest frozen beef burritos we could get our hands on, we knew that those low prices might mean that we'd have to make some concessions on quality. Out of the five we tried, one popular brand really just felt like a placeholder for calories — we'd steer clear of Tina's Beef and Bean Burrito because it's devoid of any enjoyable flavor.

Our writer suggested that even a protein bar would be better, noting, "When you bite into it, the insides feel like kindergarten paste after the lid has been off for a few hours, and it tastes about the same. The ingredients say it contains green chili peppers and jalapeño puree, but I couldn't taste either in my serving." Sure, the burrito only cost us $0.99 at a Safeway grocery store, but that's the only good thing about it — in fact, we're telling you to save that buck and use it on anything else.