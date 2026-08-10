The Panda Express Kids Meal Adults Should Have No Shame In Ordering

Panda Express is a Chinese-American fast food empire and a staple of mall food courts across the country. Unless you live in the one U.S. state without a single Panda Express location, you're probably familiar with the chain's menu of loaded orange chicken and chow mein plates. However, if you're looking to switch up your Panda Express order and try something a bit lighter, the franchise also offers one of the best fast food kids meals for adults. The adorably named Panda Cub Meal comes with a pint-sized portion of one of the chain's popular entrees, as well as a side, fruit, and water or juice.

The Panda Cub Meal is clearly targeted towards kids — beyond the name, the company notes that it was designed based on USDA dietary recommendations for children, and offers "balanced options for parents and kids to choose from" (per Panda Express). However, there's no official age limit, so adults should feel absolutely no shame in ordering it. As one Reddit user put it, "Kids meal at Panda Express is a good deal, I'm not embarrassed at all to order for here even though I'm not a kid." Plus, the Panda Cub Meal is refreshingly customizable compared to many fast food kids meals.