Haribo gummy bears have been perhaps the most adorable candy on the market since first hitting shelves in 1922. Some have wondered what makes gummy bears so stretchy or why bodybuilders might favor Haribo Gummy Bears post-workout, but the burning question is: What makes these bears so shiny? The polished surface of a Haribo gummy bear is enough to give anyone a shiny object moment, and it all happens during manufacturing. Once the candies are solidified in a cornstarch mold, the focus shifts to removing the cornstarch and giving the bears their shine by tumbling them in a machine that simultaneously sprays them with vegetable oil mixed with beeswax.

The beeswax and vegetable oil coating isn't just to add shine to the gummy bears — it also acts as a protective layer that stops the bears from sticking together (unless, of course, they melt together in heat). The use of beeswax in culinary environments isn't anything new and isn't unique to gummy candy.