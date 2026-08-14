What Haribo Polishes Its Gummy Bears With To Keep Them Nice And Shiny
Haribo gummy bears have been perhaps the most adorable candy on the market since first hitting shelves in 1922. Some have wondered what makes gummy bears so stretchy or why bodybuilders might favor Haribo Gummy Bears post-workout, but the burning question is: What makes these bears so shiny? The polished surface of a Haribo gummy bear is enough to give anyone a shiny object moment, and it all happens during manufacturing. Once the candies are solidified in a cornstarch mold, the focus shifts to removing the cornstarch and giving the bears their shine by tumbling them in a machine that simultaneously sprays them with vegetable oil mixed with beeswax.
The beeswax and vegetable oil coating isn't just to add shine to the gummy bears — it also acts as a protective layer that stops the bears from sticking together (unless, of course, they melt together in heat). The use of beeswax in culinary environments isn't anything new and isn't unique to gummy candy.
Other uses for beeswax
Beeswax has clearly done phenomenal work for Haribo, but that's far from all it can do. Beeswax can be useful in a variety of ways, including creating a reusable wrap for keeping food items safe. Rather than using plastic wrap, you can raid your fabric scrap stash and coat the cloth in beeswax for a wrap that will cling to dinnerware and seal in your food while reducing oxygen exposure. Just be sure to wash the fabric you want to use first.
Since you should also be oiling your wooden cutting boards, bowls, and utensils, you can create a protective, food-safe coating by mixing melted beeswax with vegetable oil or another food-safe mineral oil to seal cracks and prevent moisture from damaging the wood. Another way to enjoy the benefits of beeswax is to eat it, which might lower cholesterol and have antimicrobial properties. But before you go eyeing a random beeswax candle, be sure that what you eat is food-grade beeswax. You can even try using it in your next recipe as a glaze for a sweet, honey flavor.