The Magic Words At Whole Foods To Lower Your Grocery Bill

There is one lesser-known hack for saving money when shopping at Whole Foods Market that even devout shoppers may not know exists. If you're grabbing groceries at Whole Foods and you see that big beautiful boule of fresh artisan bread, a wedge of fancy aged cheese, an organic Atlantic salmon fillet, or a seedless watermelon, for example, but don't quite need the entire thing, ask a Whole Foods team member if you can have the item "cut to order."

You'll get half the amount of the original item at essentially half the price. Not only is the lower price a benefit, but cutting items to order can also help reduce food waste by offering a smaller portion, whether you want to try something before committing to the whole size, an item has a short shelf life, or smaller households can't finish something before it goes bad.

As with most deals in life, the "cut to order" hack comes with a few caveats. Divisible items — those that aren't pre-packaged, like products from the meat, fish, bakery, and cheese counters or produce department — are eligible for shoppers to receive a smaller portion. A whole San Francisco sourdough boule from the bakery that costs around $6 can be reduced to about $3 when cut to order. As for pre-packaged foods, while butchers in the meat department can cube pre-packaged chicken breasts for your kabobs, purchasing only half of the pack is not part of the "cut to order" shopping offer.