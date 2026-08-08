Burger King's Whopper Jr. Only Exists Thanks To This Happy Accident In The '60s

Among the many things you should know about Burger King, there's one story behind a popular menu item that is a great example of how some mistakes can actually lead to success. Back in 1963, a happy accident led to the creation of the crowd-favorite Whopper Jr. Not to be confused with the fast food chain's standard-sized Whopper, this mini-me was initially not on the menu. The former president of Burger King Puerto Rico, Luis Arenas-Pérez, came up with it on the fly while remedying an issue with burger buns.

The story goes that Arenas-Pérez was planning to serve Whoppers at an opening event but the Whopper-sized burger buns didn't arrive in time. Not wanting to postpone opening day, Luis used regular-sized burger buns and called it the Whopper Jr. The only difference between Burger King's Whopper and Whopper Jr. is their size, after all; the rest of the ingredients used for the famous sandwich are the same. And so, the birth of the Whopper Jr. was purely accidental. The rest, as they say, is history, but the Whopper Jr. is now a staple on Burger King's menu worldwide.