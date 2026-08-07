Consumer Reports' Pick For The Best Grocery Store Chain On The West Coast Might Surprise You

Sometimes it's hard to make your way through a world where you're constantly being advertised to. Something as simple as choosing a brand of potato chips will have close to a dozen different brands competing for your attention; not to mention your money. (At least you can check our ranking of the best BBQ potato chip brands.) Thank goodness, then, for Consumer Reports: An independent, non-profit organization devoted to testing products and stores to help the modern consumer make the best possible choice. If you live on the West Coast and you're looking for a supermarket, you have two primary choices, according to Consumer Reports: Gelson's or Trader Joe's.

Both Gelson's and Trader Joe's were founded in California, and both of them earned a score of 87 out of 100. Gelson's is a high-end supermarket chain founded in Burbank in 1951 and it gets predictably high marks for its quality and range of products, with the competitiveness of its prices being its biggest weakness. Trader Joe's, on the other hand, has a great score for price competitiveness as well as for the quality of its store-brand products, but it got dinged for its middling meat and produce quality in addition to its relative lack of locally-sourced products. Which one you go to depends, as it so often does, on your budget and your taste in food. (If you do go to Trader Joe's, try to pick up one of the beloved items in the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame.)