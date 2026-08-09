12 Grocery Store Ice Cream Bars You Need To Find On Your Next Shopping Trip

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We love ice cream in all its many forms, whether it comes in a bowl, cup, cone, sundae, or shake. And ice cream bars have a special place in our chilly little hearts because each one always seems to have a little something extra. This may be a chocolatey coating, festive sprinkles, or a cute shape, but there's never any doubt that ice cream bars were built for fun. And also for portability, since most come on sticks, while others can be eaten straight out of the wrapper, candy bar-style.

It was difficult to narrow down our favorite ice cream bars into a list shorter than a CVS receipt, but we tried to showcase a range of different options. We've got chocolatey bars, fruit-flavored bars, and even a few spicy bars. Some are relatively healthy as treats go, while others are extra-indulgent, and one even manages to combine both qualities. All of these products should be easy to find in major grocery stores, but they're well worth seeking out even if you do have to hunt around a bit.

Name-brand pops may be found at other stores besides the ones listed, while the availability of all items (including store brands) is likely to vary by location. Prices, too, could be different depending on where you shop. The Albertsons items listed here reflect current prices in Boise, Idaho; Kroger prices come from La Porte, Indiana; while all other prices are typical of stores in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area.