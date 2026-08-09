12 Grocery Store Ice Cream Bars You Need To Find On Your Next Shopping Trip
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We love ice cream in all its many forms, whether it comes in a bowl, cup, cone, sundae, or shake. And ice cream bars have a special place in our chilly little hearts because each one always seems to have a little something extra. This may be a chocolatey coating, festive sprinkles, or a cute shape, but there's never any doubt that ice cream bars were built for fun. And also for portability, since most come on sticks, while others can be eaten straight out of the wrapper, candy bar-style.
It was difficult to narrow down our favorite ice cream bars into a list shorter than a CVS receipt, but we tried to showcase a range of different options. We've got chocolatey bars, fruit-flavored bars, and even a few spicy bars. Some are relatively healthy as treats go, while others are extra-indulgent, and one even manages to combine both qualities. All of these products should be easy to find in major grocery stores, but they're well worth seeking out even if you do have to hunt around a bit.
Name-brand pops may be found at other stores besides the ones listed, while the availability of all items (including store brands) is likely to vary by location. Prices, too, could be different depending on where you shop. The Albertsons items listed here reflect current prices in Boise, Idaho; Kroger prices come from La Porte, Indiana; while all other prices are typical of stores in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area.
A better-for-you bar in frozen form
The Kind brand behind the candy/energy bar hybrid is adding another string to its bow: Kind Frozen treats. Technically not ice cream bars because they're dairy-free, the dark chocolate almond sea salt and nut version is made with almond milk. They're also stick-free, but there's a hard chocolate shell on the sides and bottom, while the top is coated in caramel and topped with nuts and a chocolate drizzle.
Purchase a box of five 1.6-ounce Kind Frozen dark chocolate almond sea salt and nut bars at Target for $5.99.
A birthday celebration on a stick
A FatBoy birthday cake ice cream sandwich pop is a little party all by itself. The wafers are vanilla cake, while the ice cream is birthday-cake-flavored and pink for color contrast. The sandwich is also coated in frosting and entirely covered with crunchy multicolored sprinkles. Do these bars taste as good as they look? You better believe it. In this case, appearances do not deceive.
Purchase a box of four 3.5-ounce FatBoy birthday cake ice cream sandwich pops at Albertsons for $4.99.
An extra fun way to eat the rainbow
Jonny Pops organic rainbow fruit stacks water pops are pretty committed to the color spectrum, since they have six out of the seven ROYGBIV hues, all in the proper order. Red is cherry, orange is orange, yellow is lemon, green is lime, blue is blue raspberry, and violet is grape. This may not be quite what nutritionists have in mind when they tell us to eat the rainbow, but at least the pops are vegan, gluten- and peanut-free, and don't contain any artificial food dyes.
Purchase a box of eight Jonny Pops organic rainbow fruit stacks water pops at Kroger for $5.79.
Fruit-shaped fruit bars
Forget boring, box-shaped frozen treats. Frollies fruit stack fruity ice pops, a Costco dessert find your cookout is seriously missing out on, announce their flavor in visual form. Each pop has an apple shape on the bottom, an orange shape in the middle, and a strawberry on top, with each section tasting as it looks. To add to the illusion, they're even decorated with chocolate chip "seeds."
Purchase a box of 24 2.5-ounce Frollies fruit stack fruity ice pops at Costco for $12.02.
An indulgent ice cream to maximize protein
Shoppers consider Yasso Greek yogurt bars to be one of the best frozen desserts at Target since they not only taste great but also help you get in a few grams of protein. Although all the different varieties provide this nutrient, Yasso frozen Greek yogurt peanut butter chocolate crunch bars may be the most indulgent. The yogurt is peanut butter flavored, while the exterior has a milk chocolate shell containing crisped quinoa.
Purchase a box of four Yasso frozen Greek yogurt peanut butter chocolate crunch bars at Target for $5.59.
A soda fountain-inspired treat
Root beer floats date back to the 19th century, but Albertsons puts a more up-to-date spin on an old-fashioned treat by recreating it in ice cream bar form. Signature Select root beer float ice cream bars pay homage to the soda fountain classic with a vanilla interior coated in root beer-flavored sherbet.
Purchase a box of six Signature Select root beer float ice cream bars at Albertsons for $3.49.
Spicy, tangy fruit pops
Tajín, a distinctive flavoring blend of dried chiles, lime, and salt, goes just as well with sweet, fruity flavors as it does with savory ones. Outshine has taken advantage of this by using the seasoning in two of its products. Outshine mango frozen fruit bars with Tajín have a taste reminiscent of a mangonada, while Outshine watermelon frozen fruit bars with Tajín are like a spicier version of sliced watermelon sprinkled with salt and citrus juice.
Purchase a box of six 2.5-ounce Outshine frozen fruit bars with Tajín at Pick 'n Save for $4.99.
Super swirly fruit pops
Great Value swirled ice pops are real tongue twisters. Not because the name is hard to say, but because the coiled cylinder shapes are twirly and whirly. These treats are available in two varieties: Berry Flavored Blast, which consists of strawberry, berry, and grape flavors; and Tropical Blend, which combines orange, pineapple, and strawberry.
Purchase a box of five Great Value swirled ice pops at Walmart for $2.46.
Sweet and cheesy treats
Ben & Jerry's strawberry cheesecake ice cream bars are like two desserts in one. Although they're ice cream through and through, their flavor is reminiscent of that fairground favorite, frozen cheesecake on a stick. These bars consist of strawberry-swirled cheesecake ice cream dipped in white chocolate, and the coating even includes a sprinkling of crushed graham crackers to simulate the cheesecake crust.
Purchase a box of four Ben & Jerry's strawberry cheesecake ice cream bars at Kroger for $6.69.
The cutest pink Popsicles in the kittyverse
Hello Kitty's signature color is red, but she often appears in pink as well. Popsicle Hello Kitty frozen confection bars, which were created in her likeness, are cotton candy pink with a flavor to match, and the ice cream silhouette retains her trademark red bow in strawberry. These treats are just as cute as their eponym and every bit as sweet.
Purchase a box of six 2-ounce Hello Kitty frozen confection bars at Kroger for $6.29.
A one-up (or rather, two-up) on the classic creamsicle
Creamsicles are one of the all-time greatest ice cream truck offerings, which is why they've been around for nearly 90 years. Still, even a classic can stand some tweaking from time to time, so Trader Joe's has taken the basic template of a vanilla center with a fruity exterior and introduced two new flavors. TJ's tangerine cream bars are the more creamsicle-adjacent, although the sorbet coating is slightly tarter, while mango cream bars give the old-timey treats a tropical twist.
Purchase a box of six 2.5-ounce mango cream bars or tangerine cream bars at Trader Joe's for $3.79.
A triple chocolate Tillamook treat
Tillamook is a brand name synonymous with cheese, but it also makes top-quality ice cream worth a splurge. In 2026, it launched a new line of super-premium ice cream bars, including the Tillamook mudslide. Unlike the cocktail of the same name, this ice cream bar contains no booze. Nor does it have Irish cream or coffee in the flavor profile, but instead sticks with chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate in the form of ice cream, chocolate chips, and a chocolate swirl. All this goodness is contained inside (what else?) a chocolate coating.
Purchase a box of four Tillamook mudslide ice cream bars at Kroger for $5.99.