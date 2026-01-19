The 11 Best Frozen Desserts At Target, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who has a sweet tooth? You? Trust us, you are not alone. And if your feet instinctively stroll straight toward the freezer aisle every time you step into your local Target, you also are among an elite (and growing) population of sweets lovers that particularly adore all things super cool, too (literally). Lately, Target's freezer section has become a fan favorite for dessert lovers. Proof of this growing popularity can be found in two seconds flat, simply by scrolling through reviews, social feeds, and comment sections online.

While you surf, you'll notice the same treats popping up again and again. They're raved about, selling out, being restocked on repeat, and described by avid fans with a kind of unmatched enthusiasm that usually isn't attributed to desserts as much as it is divine, sacred experiences. Suffice to say, with Target shoppers waxing eloquent to such extents, we knew it was time to "dig in" further.

This list is all about the products real people, like you, can't stop talking about. From classic ice cream flavors that Target shoppers spoon, savor, and seek out again and again, to more unique, unexpected frozen treats that spark serious chatter (and cheers), these picks are primo. Think of this as your inside scoop on what to grab on your next Target trip when you want something sweet, satisfying, and oh-so-cool. Here are the 11 best frozen desserts at Target, according to customers.