The 11 Best Frozen Desserts At Target, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Who has a sweet tooth? You? Trust us, you are not alone. And if your feet instinctively stroll straight toward the freezer aisle every time you step into your local Target, you also are among an elite (and growing) population of sweets lovers that particularly adore all things super cool, too (literally). Lately, Target's freezer section has become a fan favorite for dessert lovers. Proof of this growing popularity can be found in two seconds flat, simply by scrolling through reviews, social feeds, and comment sections online.
While you surf, you'll notice the same treats popping up again and again. They're raved about, selling out, being restocked on repeat, and described by avid fans with a kind of unmatched enthusiasm that usually isn't attributed to desserts as much as it is divine, sacred experiences. Suffice to say, with Target shoppers waxing eloquent to such extents, we knew it was time to "dig in" further.
This list is all about the products real people, like you, can't stop talking about. From classic ice cream flavors that Target shoppers spoon, savor, and seek out again and again, to more unique, unexpected frozen treats that spark serious chatter (and cheers), these picks are primo. Think of this as your inside scoop on what to grab on your next Target trip when you want something sweet, satisfying, and oh-so-cool. Here are the 11 best frozen desserts at Target, according to customers.
1. Favorite Day Banana Pudding Ice Cream
If you grew up looking forward to classic banana pudding being served at every potluck and summer BBQ, Target's Favorite Day Banana Pudding Ice Cream just might be the adult fix that heals whatever ails you (or at least take you back to those sweet nostalgic memories with every delicious spoonful). Users across the internet agree that if you're a fan of banana pudding, Favorite Day Banana Pudding Ice Cream really will be your new favorite. Inspired by the classic Southern dessert, this ice cream features a creamy banana-forward base that mirrors the familiar pudding filling people already love, remember fondly, and still crave today.
Reviewers even point out that the banana flavor (which is clearly banana) could be described as slightly artificial in a way, but one that those who pant for banana pudding or banana cream pie might actually appreciate. The texture also gets high marks by many, described as lighter and airier than heavier ice creams on the market today. And we need to talk about vanilla wafer pieces woven throughout, which are clearly mixed in to echo the traditional layered dessert (nailed it).
Perhaps the biggest sign of its popularity? The joking "don't buy this" posts circulating online, not because it's bad, but because fans want it all to themselves. When a flavor inspires playful gatekeeping, you know it must be fire.
2. Wyman's Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites
Wyman's Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites may have missed their calling. These frozen dessert treats somehow keep managing to win over Target shoppers who weren't even sure they'd like them at all (many reluctantly trying them only because of the constant rave reviews the product was getting online).
Proof of this common happening (skeptics turned superfans) can clearly be seen by logging on and reading reviews and social media reactions. The story is the same. Expectations were modest (at best), and the final verdict was a genuine (pleasant) surprise. These frozen dessert cups combine real fruit with tiny, orb-like, flash-frozen Greek yogurt bites, creating a texture that reviewers compare to nostalgic frozen treats from childhood (looking at you, Dippin' Dots). Flavor-wise, shoppers have options, able to take their pick from the raspberry-and-strawberry blend or a mix with wild blueberries, strawberries, and banana.
Reviews highlight how the fruit tastes authentic rather than processed, and at 40 calories per cup, this dessert option is a smart solution to satisfy those sweet cravings in a light and healthy way. The ingredient list should also be applauded here, with real fruit and cultured dairy taking top billing (we do love ingredients we can actually pronounce). What ultimately seals these little sweet frozen fruit and yogurt baubles' "best of" spot is how frequently people talk about being completely gobsmacked from spoon one.
3. Tillamook Ice Cream
Tillamook's reputation spoke for itself for decades, and loudly. But now, plenty of Target shoppers are also speaking (or singing?) its praise. According to reviewers online, it only takes purchasing one pint of Tillamook's dairy delights to become a lifelong fan. Richness is a descriptor that keeps popping up time and again in reviews, with happy customers lauding how creamy, rich, and satisfying the experience of indulging in Tillamook flavors feels.
Specific highlights include an oh-so-creamy texture that feels like it has never even been in the same room as the words "artificial" or "thin." For many, Tillamook easily sets the standard, so much so that sampling other ice creams just can't compare after that first Tillamook taste. Speaking of good flavor, the variety of flavor options is another major factor working in Tillamook's favor. Target shoppers can choose from an impressive lineup, ranging from classic staples like Mint Chocolate Chip and Rocky Road to more indulgent, dessert-inspired options such as Mudslide, Campfire Peanut Butter Cup, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
Value also comes up in online commentary, with fans clearly feeling Tillamook is worth it, especially when it's on sale. More than a few appreciate Tillamook so much, they even admit to polishing off far more than intended (looking at you, Redditor who slayed that whole container in one sitting). That kind of "accidental" full-on ardor shows how easy it is to keep going back for another spoonful.
4. Favorite Day Frozen Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes
It's not uncommon for frozen desserts to garner applause on the internet. It's an entirely different thing when users and influencers practically flood the web to post their feelings about the frozen treats. And these are no run-of-the-mill initial taste test posts. These are reaction reels.
What is causing all this hubbub? Favorite Day's Frozen Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes. These hot little numbers are actually cool (at least at first), and have built a serious reputation online. It's easy to see why once you see one of the near endless posts dedicated entirely to that dramatic first cut. Over and over, users show the same moment: a fork breaking into the chocolate cake, unleashing a gush of glossy, molten chocolate center. That reveal alone has sent countless shoppers straight to Target to see if it's really as good as it looks (then inevitably posting their own reaction videos ... and on the hype cycle goes).
How easy it is to prepare is also mentioned, with shoppers able to either pop one in the microwave for a minute or head to the oven for just a few moments more. Either way, the result is minimal effort for a dessert that feels restaurant-level, especially when sliced into for that "ooh-lav-ahhhh" reveal. As for the taste? The chocolate is often mentioned as tasting rich and indulgent, without being too much. The enthusiasm for this dessert goes beyond polite approval, with people urging others to move fast.
5. Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars
Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars have become what Target shoppers reach for when they want something indulgent and sweet, without feeling like they're settling for some healthy cardboard-adjacent catastrophe. Speaking of spot-on taste, online reviews praise how closely these Greek yogurt bars match the flavors advertised on the box, which is a feat not to be taken lightly in the "better-for-you" dessert space. For example, when someone grabs a mango bar, they're not getting a vague hint of fruit on their tongue. They're getting a flavor on their pucker that people compare to real, fresh mango, complete with the presence of actual fruit.
A big part of Yasso's appeal comes from brand trust, with reviewers mentioning excitement around anything new the brand releases. That reputation carries over to these bars, with many shoppers calling them instant favorites after breaking into just one box. These bars also rock because they aim to replicate the creamy satisfaction of ice cream using a healthier, protein-rich Greek yogurt base. According to fans, that goal is largely achieved.
Food reviewers have even ranked specific flavors (like the coffee chocolate chip) among the best frozen yogurt bars available on the market today. Variety is another strong point. At Target, shoppers can choose from flavors like Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookies N' Cream, Sea Salt Caramel, Creamy Mango, Pineapple Coconut, and more. That range makes it easy to keep things interesting without having to switch brands.
6. Favorite Day Macarons Assortment
We get it. The minute you hear "frozen macarons" (and from a grocery store at that), it doesn't exactly make you want to run to get your hands on them. And while, granted, this next item on our list (Favorite Day Macarons Assortment) won't necessarily transport you directly to Paris and your favorite French patisserie, fans do admit that Favorite Day's version has managed to impress. And this is high praise, coming from those who admit they've tried several grocery-store macaron options before, only to arrive at the consensus that some dishes should be left to the professionals.
Enter Favorite Day Macarons to save the day and provide that blessed frozen macaron fix that is as close to authentic French as it can get. Taking inspiration from the classic French versions, these macarons similarly offer that signature combination of light, airy cookies with a creamy filling.
From YouTube reviews to Reddit threads, the response to these macarons (not to be confused with macaroons) falls decidedly in the rave category, with some calling them some of the best store-bought macarons they've ever had. Each box includes 12 macarons across six flavors, providing two each of chocolate hazelnut, vanilla, lemon, raspberry, salted caramel, and pistachio. Reviewers seem to like having so many different flavor options in one package, with no one flavor seeming to lag too far behind the rest. Clearly, it's a "Oui" from Redditors.
7. Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream
There's no denying that premium ice creams taste much better than regular ones, and to call shoppers who purchase Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams "fans" would be an understatement. Just hop online to see the adoration this ice cream brand is amassing. Honestly, we are even thinking of putting forth "Jonesing for Jeni's" as a new brand tagline. It is that intense out there, this love for Jeni's. For instance, social media reactions to finding Jeni's at Target range from excitement to outright delight.
Fans seemed especially jazzed when realizing this top quality ice cream they already deemed worth the splurge can actually be more affordable when bought from Target versus buying from Jeni's directly. Shoppers describe the ice cream as being exceptionally rich, creamy, and chock-full of unique flavors (think Brambleberry Crisp and Watermelon Taffy). Others mention how easy it is to keep eating once you start, describing the experience as both indulgent and surprisingly refreshing depending on the flavor.
And speaking of flavor, when people say every flavor is worth trying (they do), it signals a brand that knows what it is doing. Online, it's not uncommon to see people calling Jeni's their absolute favorite ice cream of all time. It is a bold claim, but one that comes up repeatedly, which makes us start to actually believe it (where there's smoke ... and fans are calling this brand fire).
8. Favorite Day Cheesecake Bites
We've written about where to find the best restaurant cheesecakes in the U.S., but how about the most fantastic cheesecake find in Target's freezer aisle? We're talking about Favorite Day's Frozen Cheesecake Bite Collection, which has been causing quite the stir online among faithful devotees that can't seem to get enough of the delicious treat.
Each box of the Cheesecake Bite Collection typically includes 24 small cheesecake bites in three flavors (classic New York-style, strawberry swirl, or chocolate) making it an ideal pick for hosting, casual entertaining, or even for those looking for easy, portion-controlled treating. In fact, users are quick to mention how well these mini cheesecakes work for parties, adding that sweet bit of panache to every soiree from laid-back gatherings to slightly more fancy affairs. And prep? Don't even sweat it. These little squares are about as low-maintenance as it gets. They don't even require slicing. Just thaw them out and let them do their thing, wowing everyone in their vicinity.
Of course, that "easy" portion control we mentioned earlier is relative, as more than a few users jokingly admit that these bites are so tasty, they tend to keep reaching for more. Even so, these Favorite Day minis allow flexibility. You can have one, a few, or far more.
9. Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter World Chocolate Ice Cream
When a shopper hears the word "exclusive," there's something that happens instinctively in our psyche. We want it. We need it. We must be among the few with "exclusive" access to this unique item. Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter World (a Target-exclusive ice cream flavor described as milk chocolate ice cream with both peanut butter and chocolate cookie swirls) is no different.
And while its exclusivity to Target may be the first thing that draws shoppers in like bees to a honeycomb, after reading rave reviews online, we have a feeling this popular Ben & Jerry's flavor would have just as many loyal fans relying on its taste and quality alone. Online discussions back up this supposition, making it clear that this ice cream stands out even among Ben & Jerry's already stacked lineup of fan favorites that shoppers regularly fawn over.
Earning high praise for everything from its texture to its intensity, this Ben & Jerry's iteration practically flies off the shelf. Fans describe it as notably rich and low in air, giving it a thick, fudgy consistency that feels substantial and satisfying. Unlike most chocolate and peanut butter pairings, the PB in this combo is not relegated to the backseat. In fact, users frequently highlight how prominent it is, presenting everywhere from smooth, salty swirls to chewable chunks that add welcomed texture. That chew factor is specifically mentioned by fans appreciating that the ice cream isn't just creamy, but varied.
10. Favorite Day Mocha Cold Brew Ice Cream
Favorite Day's Mocha Cold Brew Ice Cream has become a superstar among Target's frozen dessert lineup for a very specific (and very vocal) group. We are talking about coffee lovers who want their dessert to actually taste like coffee. None of this watered-down, coffee-adjacent flavor in name only will do. And based on user discussions, this Favorite Day pint delivers exactly that authenticity, earning high praise for flavor potency that really does channel that rich cup of Joe coffee lovers crave.
The dominant note in this frosty pint's flavor profile is cold brew. Reviewers brag about how bold the coffee taste is, and appreciate that it is not being drowned out by the chocolate. Also, instead of leaning too sweet, it is reported as being coffee-centric enough to appeal to those who enjoy strong java vibes versus cloying, chock-full-o-chocolate energy. Chocolate instead plays a supporting role through the infusion of a crunchy fudge swirl that runs throughout the pint, adding texture and contrast that kicks things up a notch.
Texture is another area where this ice cream surprises people. Despite being reduced fat, it's still described as smooth and creamy, impressively avoiding the icy or chalky pitfalls prone to plague lighter versions of frozen desserts. Nutritionally, with significantly less fat and calories than traditional ice creams, and high protein, many users see it as a smart indulgence that wins in all categories.
11. Edwards Frozen Chocolate Creme Pie
Edwards Chocolate Creme Pie has reached near-legend status online, and much of that reputation comes from a familiar comparison. The web lights up with Reddit and Facebook groups repeatedly connecting it to a well-loved fast food dessert, eventually realizing they're essentially the same pie (looking at you, Burger King). That discovery alone has sent many people straight to the Target freezer aisle to nab a nosh.
The pie itself is ultra-indulgent. Built on a chocolatey graham cracker-esque, cookie crumb crust, the pie layers chocolate and vanilla creme fillings, then finishes things off with a flourish thanks to a divine chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, and even pretty-as-a-picture whipped creme rosettes. Reviewers report the flavor as being rich, nostalgic (again, with the BK references), and oh-so-satisfying, especially for anyone who is a big fan of chocolate.
The convenience factor is also a selling point for this beloved pie, with the fact that it's a simple thaw-and-serve dessert gaining applause. After all, desserts that require zero baking are always a win for busy people, and here in 2026, who doesn't fall in that category? And while we do feel Edwards deserves at least a mention (and props) for ensuring the absence of high fructose corn syrup and artificial dyes in this offering, we have to be honest: most people are clearly coming for the flavor first. That said, good for you, Edwards, big brownie (or chocolate) points for this frozen dessert.
Methodology
This list was gleaned from taking a close gander at real-world buzz, discussions, and recommendations from shoppers across Reddit threads, TikTok videos, Facebook groups, YouTube reviews, and food-focused publications. Each product earned its spot by being repeatedly mentioned, praised, and recommended by actual buyers shopping at Target. We focused on consistency of enthusiasm, standout qualities cited by users, and products that sparked ongoing chatter and cheers. The result is this snapshot of the 11 Target frozen desserts people genuinely can't stop talking about.