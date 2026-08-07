The Extra Wet Wings At Buffalo Wild Wings Should Come With A Sauce Snorkel
You know what to expect when you go to Buffalo Wild Wings. (It's not called "Buffalo Wild Tofu," after all.) Whether you get wings coated in a dry rub or flavored with any number of tempting sauces (just so long as you don't pick Lemon Pepper, their worst sauce), you're going to get a satisfying, classic chicken wing experience, befitting the inventors (or at least the coiners) of the boneless wing. But if you really want a decadent meal, you can ask for your wings to be served "extra wet." It's just what it sounds like — and what it sounds like is, "Splooooosh!"
This is not something you order if you're just trying to make sure they don't skimp on the sauce. This is something you order if you recently invested in Wet Wipes. It's what you order when your No. 1 criterion for a good meal is whether you get to lick your fingers clean. It's what you order when you are well and truly lost in the sauce. When your plate is set before you, you will see your wings all but floating, like poultry icebergs in a sea of sauce. It will drip all over before you even take a bite. It is not, to put it mildly, something you order on your first date. But we're guessing if you order your wings "extra wet," you know what you're about.
Extra wet is not necessarily limited to Buffalo Wild Wings
If you order wings "extra wet" at Buffalo Wild Wings, they will know what you mean. But really, you can ask for it in any wing joint you'll find, and they'll likely oblige you. Even if they didn't hear the term previously, it's not exactly hard to understand through context clues. It's even filtered into the public consciousness over the past decade, thanks to the legendary "Lemon Pepper Wet" wings popularized by the show "Atlanta."
Of course, you'll want to make sure you've picked the right sauce for your wings to swim in. Take heart: You can use any of these 15 sauces that would be a touchdown on Super Bowl Sunday. Or if you're something of a heat fiend, you can use any of the many, many hot sauces used on "Hot Ones" — from mild Texas Pete to the infamously brutal Da Bomb Beyond Insanity. (Actually, we probably can't recommend you make your wings "extra wet" with that last sauce. We don't want to get sued.)