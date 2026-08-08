The Walmart Brand Ice Cream Flavor We Wouldn't Buy Again
We tried and ranked nine Walmart Bettergoods brand ice cream treats to see which of them are worth your dollar. We found that your mileage may vary between all types, even including mini ice cream sandwiches. But here was one pint we just couldn't get behind, despite featuring a classic flavor profile that many people tend to love.
That would be the Bettergoods Dulce De Leche pint, which ordinarily would be a hard flavor to turn down. Our tester found that the caramelized swirls in it were indeed delicious on their own, but there were some other fatal flaws.
First of all, the dulce de leche was too thin even while totally frozen, practically running off each spoonful. Second of all, its buttery flavor dominated everything else. "Despite being a good caramel with an encompassing sugary background and earthy notes of butter and umami, it completely overtook the flavor of the pint," our tester said. "Yes, it's supposed to be the main taste, but there was so much of it that the sweet cream ice cream stood no chance of shining on its own." For those reasons, this flavor fell to last place, but thankfully, we also didn't find it particularly offensive; it just didn't taste as good as the other selections.
Dulce de leche is remarkably easy to make at home
Though this might negate the convenience of buying dulce de leche ice cream, it's interesting to note that caramel-like topping is almost comically easy to make at home. In fact, the only thing you need to do is boil water. Simply drop an entire can of sweetened condensed milk straight into a pot of cool water (can and all, sans label), and let it simmer for two to three hours, depending on how dark you prefer your dulce de leche.
After the can has gently cooled off, just pop that top and you've got dulce de leche ready to go. It'll be thick, rich, and creamy. What's fantastic is not only does it make for a good ice cream topping, but you can also use it to upgrade basic grocery store cheesecake, dollop it on French toast, spread it onto pound cake, or just eat it straight out of the can. The best part is that you can spend your money on the Walmart Bettergoods ice cream flavor that blows the rest out of the water — Dark Chocolate Amaretto – and keep versatile dulce de leche on hand at the same time.