I Tried And Ranked 9 Walmart Bettergoods Brand Ice Cream Treats
Store-brand products are always a toss up for me, and in some cases can be a complete let down. Bettergoods, one of Walmart's in-house brands, prides itself on being a carefully selected food line made for adventurous palates, ambitious home cooks, those seeking exciting flavors, and elevated ingredients. After a recent chance to try the brand's pizza offerings, I was excited to tackle tasting its line of ice cream-based desserts.
The selection, which included only dairy based ice cream products and not the oat milk-based, non-dairy options, included seven pints of "premium ice cream" and two boxes of ice cream sandwiches. Before tasting anything, I was interested in the ice cream sandwiches due to their half-dipped style on one end, while the other is coated in a crisp shell. I was also surprised to see the addition of corn syrups and gums to the ingredients in the pints.
When something refers to itself as a premium ice cream, I expect quality ingredients, high fat content, low overrun (the amount of air churned into the ice cream), and real sugar. I don't usually expect filler ingredients, which I usually associate with lower-quality brands. Despite them being listed on almost every pint, I was happy to find that each succeeded in feeling and tasting like a premium offering. While I'd like to see a quality ice cream that doesn't lean on those types of ingredients, it was hard to argue with the results.
9. Dulce De Leche
Named after a sweet caramel dessert of Latin American origin, dulce de leche is generally rich, buttery, and thick. It's easy to make at home by simply boiling water with nothing more than a can of sweetened condensed milk. Caramel and ice cream, what could go wrong?
In some ways, the answer was nothing. I mean the caramel was delicious on its own. However, despite being a good caramel with an encompassing sugary background and earthy notes of butter and umami, it completely overtook the flavor of the pint. Yes, it's supposed to be the main taste, but there was so much of it that the sweet cream ice cream stood no chance of shining on its own. With each bite I found myself craving just a little more cream to balance the, nearly, tooth melting sweetness.
Additionally, I couldn't help but feel like the caramel was far too thin. I can see why a thick caramel wasn't used. Too thick and the cold temperature might turn the rich brown swirl into a dense ribbon of frozen bricks. The decision to use a thinner caramel was fine, but even at ice cold temperatures this was gloopy, thin, and begging to run off of your spoon to stick to absolutely anything it could come into contact with. Overall, this was a beautifully flavored, but far too sweet, caramel-forward ice cream. While I wouldn't run from it, I wouldn't go looking for it either.
8. Raspberry Cheesecake Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches
I was right to be excited for these. There was a definite difference between traditional ice cream sandwiches and these, and it wasn't as simple as only having cookies on one side. I have to admit I liked all the things that made these treats stand out against a more traditional version.
The first thing I noticed was that the cookie, which was similar to a Speculoos or Biscoff, added a delightfully spiced, caramelized background that was far more appealing to me than the common, not-quite-chocolate-flavored cookies used on most varieties I've had. The cookie itself was soft and a little sticky, which I suppose is expected to some degree. While I don't love that texture, it's better than a crunchy cookie that squeezes the ice cream out as you eat. The biggest highlight, though, was the yogurt-based dip with raspberry bits.
The coating was crisp, but melted beautifully in my mouth without leaving a film behind. The sharp raspberry jumped out and made each shard delightful as the natural acidity of the fruit hit my tongue with a shock. Unfortunately, once that coating was gone the bar itself was bland. Yes, there was a noticeable cheesecake flavor, but it was pale and lacked any sort of punch once there were no raspberry bits left to enjoy. These are undoubtedly tasty as a whole, but, at almost $6 for a six pack, I don't think I'd be quick to buy another box.
7. Strawberries & Cream
It almost hurts me to see this flavor show up so close to the bottom of our ranking. Strawberry has been a personal favorite since I was a child, but when compared to the others it simply didn't shine. However much I personally enjoyed this pint, it was clear that it couldn't outshine the bold flavors of those that ranked higher.
Among all of the pints here, the Bettergoods Strawberries & Cream Premium Ice Cream was the most silky smooth and creamy. None of the others could compete with the delicate and full-bodied texture. Despite that, there was no way to overlook the too subtle base flavor of the ice cream itself. While the strawberry pieces and swirl did help to bring a bright and summery fruit-forward bite, each bit of ice cream that didn't contain a sufficient combination of the two taste-making additions suffered.
No matter how satisfyingly rich the base was, it was difficult to see past the shallow flavor. Despite my personal preference, I couldn't forgive the glaring issue. Don't misunderstand, like all the ice creams on this list, I enjoyed each bite. When ranking them, in spite of my personal preference, I couldn't justify putting this pint higher on the list. I hate to admit it, but Walmart's Great Value brand strawberry was noticeably more flavorful while maintaining a quality texture. I'd be more likely to pick up carton of that again before a pint of this one.
6. Chocolate Hazelnut Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches
As a delicious treat, these had all the same basic positives as the raspberry cheesecake sandwiches. The crispy chocolate coating added a great texture, and the spiced cookie was a beautiful contrast against the chocolate ice cream inside. The biggest step up, when it came to the outside, was the bits of hazelnut and the texture they brought to the coating.
While I wouldn't call the chocolate ice cream itself bland, it was not nearly as hedonistically rich as the ultimate chocolate, which was a positive when it came to the application here. If it had been that strong of a flavor, it would have completely overshadowed the sweet and crunchy shell. If I were to complain about anything, it would be the almost total lack of hazelnut flavor. While there are bits of hazelnut in the coating, even there the nuts are outweighed by the chocolate. Once the shell was gone, I could barely taste any hazelnut at all.
Diving in, I'd hoped for an almost Nutella-like essence with bold nutty and chocolate flavors. Instead, I was left with a wonderful, but also disappointing, combination of ice cream bar and sandwich. The idea behind these is great, but the brand doesn't put as much effort into the quality of the ice cream within the bars as they do with those in the pints. While the price still puts me off, I'd be more tempted to spend here than on the raspberry cheesecake version.
5. Ultimate Chocolate
Ultimate is a well-earned adjective when it comes to describing the sheer quantity of chocolate flavor you'll find in this pint. I've had my fair share of chocolate desserts, and few manage to reach this level of depth. When it comes to showcasing the underlying flavor notes of chocolate, this pint was on point.
There was a moment while taking my second or third bite where I had to stop and just taste. One by one I could pick out the layers of pure cocoa, the bitterness of dark chocolate, the lightly tart elements you find in a good semi-sweet chip from a chocolate chip cookie, and even the soft sweet notes of a quality milk chocolate candy. The layers of flavor were clear and would have been jaw-dropping if my mouth hadn't been busy. However, after a few bites it was almost too much. There are times when even the most delicious foods become overwhelming. This was one of them.
While the taste was beautiful, it was almost too intense. There was no break or reprieve from the onslaught of pure chocolate. Yes, it was decadent in a way that felt like sin, but wasn't something I could sit and eat a pint of. This is the perfect ice cream for someone who wants a little bit of ice cream, but just enough to fully satisfy your chocolate craving for a month. This pint was the epitome of too much of a good thing, but I'll be finishing it.
4. Cold Brew Coffee
As a Rhode Islander, coffee ice cream has a special place in my heart. After all, it's basically the frozen version of our state drink, coffee milk. While delicious as the base of a boozy brunch drink, the ice cream version is my go to when I'm craving a way to make coffee into a sweet treat.
Growing up my mother was known for picking either coffee or black raspberry pretty much every time we were at an ice cream shop. I often picked the opposite of what she picked knowing I'd be able to steal a bite or two of the other if I played my cards right. I can't wait for her to try this brand's version. While she may find it a bit strong, I was in love with the intensity of the flavor and wonderfully rounded combination of bitter, sweet, and creamy. The choice to use cold brew creates a more bold and less sour taste than I'm used to, and it's a choice I want every brand to make.
Relying on cream to balance acidic notes in coffee works, but can tamp the flavor of the bean. However by using cold brew, which can taste less sour than your traditional coffee drink, the base notes meld together more and highlight their depth and bitterness without being as sharp. This made the end product richer in flavor, but not in milkiness, which, in my opinion, really made this one stand out.
3. Pistachio Salted Caramel
Pistachio is always one of my preferred flavors when choosing ice cream. Any ice cream that incorporates nuts well is a winner for me. I often avoid mix ins when it comes to my scoop, finding them little more than marring the smooth and satiny texture of a quality ice cream. Nuts are one of the few exceptions I can appreciate to their fullest without getting tired of them after a few bites.
The ratio of nuts to ice cream was near perfection, even if I'd have liked the pistachio bits to be larger than the flecks they were. What really made this one special, though, was the swirls of caramel which brought a dimension to this flavor that was very different than others. While I had trouble telling if the caramel here was any different from that of the dulce de leche, both were similar in texture and taste, the saltiness was noticeable throughout the pint even when I had only a negligible amount of caramel in my spoon.
There was still a sweetness to this caramel that pushed the overall balance just out of synch, but I doubt it'd be enough to bother most, or stop them from enjoying each bite. In the end, there's little denying that the base is constructed of a well-flavored pistachio ice cream, and the addition of some salt and buttery caramel creates a depth to each bite that makes this pint stand apart from other, more classic, versions.
2. Double Vanilla
This isn't the first time a vanilla ice cream has surprised me with just how much a classic flavor can stand out. While the pint didn't exactly explain what double vanilla meant, it only took a single bite to come to the conclusion I loved it. Seeing a flavor I usually look past outshine several that are my consistent go-to choice was almost thrilling.
I don't know how to explain the "double" as anything other than a mash up of home-style vanilla ice creams, that tend to include a more custard-like base and a more yellowish color, and vanilla bean or French vanilla flavors, where one expects to see the little flecks of vanilla seed throughout the ice cream. The combination of both styles, which is still only a guess on my part, brought the level of vanilla to a place that was warm, light, and encompassed every type of vanilla dessert I'd ever enjoyed. I often lean away from the vanilla bean ice creams, but, in this case, that floral-forward essence only enhanced the more savory and buttery notes of the fat from the dairy.
Every time I have a pint like this I wonder why I'm so quick to choose other options when buying a cone or picking a milk shake. I don't know at what age vanilla starts to seem boring, or uninspired, but it's truly a shame. I guess there's a reason we add vanilla to so many baked goods and desserts. It just works.
1. Dark Chocolate Amaretto
This is another ice cream that brings the texture and earthy flavor of nuts to the party. I knew I would like it. What I didn't expect was just how flavorful this scoop would be. After the intensity of the ultimate chocolate, I assumed that the almond amaretto flavor would be lost behind the fudgy depth of chocolate. I mean from a first glance the ice cream was just as saturated in a heavy, rich, brown color that reminded me of a high-quality dark chocolate bar.
I didn't expect the incredibly well-balanced and vibrant flavors working together in a seamless flow. The moment the first bite hit my tongue it was drenched in the sweet bitterness and dense savory richness of dark chocolate. Almost immediately upon registering that decadent taste, an explosion of bright amaretto filled my mouth with the flavor of sweet almond liqueur. Amongst small and lightly crunchy bits of almond the two competing tastes swam together in harmony and literally made me smile.
Every one of these treats was good, some better than others, but amongst all none left me with an immediate craving for more than this pint did. I already wish the Walmart closer to my home stocked these, because this is a scoop I can picture going out of my way to get when I need a pick me up or special treat for a night in. If you were to try only one, this should be it.
Methodology
Thankfully, I've had some experience ranking ice creams. For that matter, I have some decent experience making them at home myself. When it comes to a good ice cream, there tends to be three aspects that stand out more than any other: Flavor, texture, and richness.
When it comes to richness, I looked for just how creamy an ice cream felt on the tongue and in the mouth. A proper ice cream should soften slowly and steadily while leaving behind a smooth melt with a cream-forward feel as you swallow. Texturally, a quality scoop should be dense and heavy with little air mixed in. As you scoop it should rip and tear while making you work for it a bit, but not be so hard as to be immovable. Lastly, the flavor of a good ice cream should be bold and coat the mouth, while also giving way and going down cleanly with a pleasant, but not too bold, aftertaste.
I judged these qualities of each of the contenders one by one, and used a tier-list style system. I tried each flavor and ranked it against another, before pitting each against a new option. In this way I slowly moved flavors up and down the list making sure they competed with their immediate neighbors until I was sure they had earned their place.