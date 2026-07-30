The Walmart Bettergoods Ice Cream Flavor That Blows The Rest Out Of The Water

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Walmart's newest private-label grocery brand, Bettergoods, is reserving some serious shelf space across most categories with some unbelievably good products. While none the line's ice cream flavors made our list of the 15 best Bettergoods products, it's still definitely worth trying a few pints featured on our Bettergoods ice cream ranking — and specifically, the Dark Chocolate Amaretto flavor.

For the ranked list, our reviewer sampled seven pints of ice cream and two ice cream sandwich flavors, all of which were labeled as premium ice cream. While they noted that all of the ice cream products were good, the Dark Chocolate Amaretto flavor left them wanting more after each bite, thanks to its balance of a rich, dense dark chocolate ice cream base and the sweet, subtly toasted almond notes of the amaretto. Bits of crunchy almond scattered throughout each bite added just enough texture to make every spoonful even more satisfying.

Judging by the ice cream's 4.6-star rating and countless positive reviews on Walmart's website, others also seem to agree that they can't get enough of the brand's unique ice cream flavor. "This stuff is great! The texture is so smooth and creamy. The flavor is top notch. Intensely chocolate. I wish it came in a larger size. Well, maybe it's best that it doesn't," wrote a recent reviewer. Another customer exclaimed, "This stuff is REALLY good! It has a rich dark chocolate flavor, and wonderful amaretto flavor. I can't stop buying it." One review also addressed the elephant in the room: Bettergoods' Dark Chocolate Amaretto is a gourmet flavor at a generic price.