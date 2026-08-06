This Pizza Chain That Dominated The '70s Can Only Be Found In The Midwest Today

Among the heavyweights of fast food pizza chains, you've got your Pizza Huts, your Domino's, your Papa Johns (which has distanced itself from its controversial founder), and so on. But there are plenty of smaller, more low-key fast food pizza chains, like Jet's and Pizza Ranch. And then there's Godfather's Pizza, which was once a dominant national franchise but is now mostly confined to the Midwest. The story starts in Nebraska and ends up encompassing Mafia movies, Pillsbury, and one-time presidential candidate Herman Cain.

In 1973, an Omaha, Nebraska-based bar owner named Willy Theisen teamed up with Greg Johnson, the owner of a restaurant next to Theisen's bar called Godfather's Pizza. Soon enough, Theisen bought out Johnson and started the Godfather's franchise, which began to grow rapidly. As you can imagine from the name, the branding was inspired by Mafia movies like "The Godfather," with its eponymous spokesman, introduced in 1976, making "an offer you can't refuse." (Ironically, though that line was said by Don Corleone in the original "Godfather," the spokesman's appearance is based on Don Fanucci, who Corleone killed in "The Godfather Part II.") At its peak, there were more than 900 Godfather's locations across the country; it was the third-largest pizza chain at the time, behind only Pizza Hut and Dominos.