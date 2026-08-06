Forget Reese's: Dollar Tree Shoppers Prefer This Chocolate Dupe Over The Name Brand
There's a certain level of trust people have in brand-name goods that makes them more desirable than off-brand dupes, and companies have a vested interest in promoting and strengthening their brands with marketing budgets which smaller businesses simply can't compete with. You've got to give it to them — the campaigns work. Still, sometimes taking a chance on something different surprises folks. One great example of that is Dollar Tree's Landmark Confections Peanut Butter Cups, which shoppers say outshines Reese's.
There are all sorts of Dollar Tree dupe brands that are cheap, but Landmark Confections also brings a lot to the table flavor-wise. A YouTuber who performed a side-by-side comparison of Reese's Miniature Cups and Dollar Tree's version was surprised by the quality of the more affordable candy, saying, "The peanut butter is a little creamier in the Dollar Tree brand ... I wouldn't mind getting these. These are good."
On Dollar Tree's website, one person who left a review for Landmark's peanut butter candies was also impressed with the quality, saying, "These don't need nostalgia or marketing mythology. They just taste like someone cared." Another person who left a review called out Reese's as an inferior product directly and praised another Dollar Tree dupe that's better than a notable brand name. They wrote, "I buy the peanut butter cups and the peppermint patties every trip to Dollar Tree. Landmark is hands down 100% better than Reese's and York's."
Another Dollar Tree dupe from the same brand
Landmark Confections makes several chocolate treats, many of which look eerily similar to name-brand candies. As that last review might suggest, the Peppermint Patties get a lot of praise online. The product page on Dollar Tree's website has a few reviews praising the York Peppermint Patty doppelganger. One person wrote, "Great peppermint taste and nice creamy texture." Another indicated they were better than York by default, saying, "These are amazing! Best peppermint patties I've ever had."
Still, this Landmark Confections product doesn't enjoy the same level of fanfare the peanut butter cups do. The same YouTuber who compared Reese's to Landmark Confections also analyzed the difference between York Peppermint Patties and the Dollar Tree copycat. They pointed out that York had a stronger peppermint flavor, and since they prefer dark chocolate over milk they were a bigger fan of the York's chocolate coating. However, the YouTuber wasn't put off by Dollar Tree's version, saying they would buy it again if presented with the chance.
York might beat Landmark from a flavor perspective, but Dollar Tree's price can't be beat. A 9.1-ounce bag of York Peppermint Patties costs $5.97, but Dollar Tree only charges $1.25 for a 4.5-ounce package. You'd have to buy two to get roughly the same amount of candy but that still equates to about 50% off with Landmark Confections. Prices vary regionally, but it might be worth giving Landmark a try to see how it compares for yourself. While you're at it, you can snag some of the Dollar Tree chocolate bars folks get excited about.