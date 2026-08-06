Forget Reese's: Dollar Tree Shoppers Prefer This Chocolate Dupe Over The Name Brand

There's a certain level of trust people have in brand-name goods that makes them more desirable than off-brand dupes, and companies have a vested interest in promoting and strengthening their brands with marketing budgets which smaller businesses simply can't compete with. You've got to give it to them — the campaigns work. Still, sometimes taking a chance on something different surprises folks. One great example of that is Dollar Tree's Landmark Confections Peanut Butter Cups, which shoppers say outshines Reese's.

There are all sorts of Dollar Tree dupe brands that are cheap, but Landmark Confections also brings a lot to the table flavor-wise. A YouTuber who performed a side-by-side comparison of Reese's Miniature Cups and Dollar Tree's version was surprised by the quality of the more affordable candy, saying, "The peanut butter is a little creamier in the Dollar Tree brand ... I wouldn't mind getting these. These are good."

On Dollar Tree's website, one person who left a review for Landmark's peanut butter candies was also impressed with the quality, saying, "These don't need nostalgia or marketing mythology. They just taste like someone cared." Another person who left a review called out Reese's as an inferior product directly and praised another Dollar Tree dupe that's better than a notable brand name. They wrote, "I buy the peanut butter cups and the peppermint patties every trip to Dollar Tree. Landmark is hands down 100% better than Reese's and York's."