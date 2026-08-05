The Old-School Trader Joe's Donut That Keeps Fans Running To The Bakery Section: 'These Are THE BEST'
It doesn't get more nostalgic than the bakery-shop appeal of an old-fashioned donut. As usual, Trader Joe's doesn't disappoint, offering a six-count box of Glazed Sour Cream Donuts for $4.99. According to Redditors, the donuts don't just look the part (right down to the vintage-inspired typography on the label); they check all the boxes for fans of the classic treat. The treats are hefty, with slightly crisp, craggy edges, a perfectly golden exterior, and a creamy, set glaze that adds a delicate sweetness before giving way to a moist interior.
The caption from a Reddit post regarding these cake donuts read, "My lovely check out dude said I was the 10th person in an hour to put these in their cart as they're located right there on your way out. I don't eat a lot of sweet stuff but when I do, it's from TJ's — these don't disappoint." Another Redditor agreed, replying, "Oh these are THE BEST." Others said the donuts are even better nuked in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds. "They remind me of the ones Starbucks used to sell!" another fan wrote, a nod to one of the discontinued Starbucks bakery items that deserved to stay. Several shoppers admitted they have to refrain from buying the donuts. "I can't buy these. I literally eat them all in like a day and a half," confessed one donut lover.
How fans are giving this old-fashioned favorite new life
If Reddit is any indication, finishing a box of Trader Joe's old-fashioned-style glazed sour cream donuts isn't difficult. But for those that make them last, there's the inevitably of the donuts becoming stale. Or, because Trader Joe's doesn't bake its bakery products in-store, you may simply end up with a less-than-fresh box, as some Redditors have reported.
Fortunately, that opens the door to breathing new life into this Trader Joe's bakery item that's worth buying. "I tried them straight and felt they were dry and too sweet. I decided to make bread pudding out of them which was amazing," shared one Redditor. Enjoying them with a creamy, frozen treat is also a popular hack. "Broke these up and added to homemade ice cream last year. HEAVEN," another fan commented. Similarly, one TJ's shopper wrote, "Once, I had one with a scoop of ice cream on it, and it was like a really great dream!" These are just a few delicious ways to use leftover donuts so that every last crumb of these TJ's treats gets enjoyed.
Whenever I can score a box of these donuts at my local Trader Joe's, they always make a stop in the air fryer for about three minutes. Whether I've just gotten home from the store or if they've been sitting on the counter for a few days, that quick reheat makes them taste like they came fresh from a local donut shop.