The Magic Words At Culver's To Get 10X More Flavorful Cheese Curds

While it may not be one of the heavy hitters in the quick-serve industry, Culver's separates itself from competitors by offering fare folks won't typically find at high-profile fast food restaurants. With fresh frozen custard, crispy fried fish, and buttery fried cheese curds, the menu is dripping with Midwest charm. And just as customers can get a better burger at Culver's with two magic words, its cheese curds get a flavorful upgrade when folks request they be topped with chili and cheese sauce.

Between marinara, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, and buttermilk ranch (to name a few), Culver's offers plenty of choices for dipping sauces. Still, there's a strong argument to be made that its luscious cheese sauce reigns supreme. Combined with a helping of moderately spicy George's Chili on an order of fried cheese curds, you transform the menu staple from a classic finger food to something resembling an elevated version of chili cheese fries, where the spuds are replaced with a crispy, creamy stand-in.

The restaurant offers its Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce as a dipping option for the fried curds, but chili isn't listed as an add-on right on the menu. Yet Culver's does offer Chili Cheddar Fries, so it's not as though the chain isn't already topping sides with chili and cheese. Still, what it costs may vary by location. You might have to purchase a separate side of George's Chili to make your cheese curd dreams come true.