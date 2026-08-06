The Magic Words At Culver's To Get 10X More Flavorful Cheese Curds
While it may not be one of the heavy hitters in the quick-serve industry, Culver's separates itself from competitors by offering fare folks won't typically find at high-profile fast food restaurants. With fresh frozen custard, crispy fried fish, and buttery fried cheese curds, the menu is dripping with Midwest charm. And just as customers can get a better burger at Culver's with two magic words, its cheese curds get a flavorful upgrade when folks request they be topped with chili and cheese sauce.
Between marinara, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, and buttermilk ranch (to name a few), Culver's offers plenty of choices for dipping sauces. Still, there's a strong argument to be made that its luscious cheese sauce reigns supreme. Combined with a helping of moderately spicy George's Chili on an order of fried cheese curds, you transform the menu staple from a classic finger food to something resembling an elevated version of chili cheese fries, where the spuds are replaced with a crispy, creamy stand-in.
The restaurant offers its Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce as a dipping option for the fried curds, but chili isn't listed as an add-on right on the menu. Yet Culver's does offer Chili Cheddar Fries, so it's not as though the chain isn't already topping sides with chili and cheese. Still, what it costs may vary by location. You might have to purchase a separate side of George's Chili to make your cheese curd dreams come true.
Flavorful cheese curd combinations to explore at Culver's
If "chili and cheese sauce" aren't your magic words of choice, you can still turn an order of cheese curds at Culver's into something special with simple requests. One sauce that isn't offered with side items is the restaurant's flavorful gravy that tops Culver's real mashed potatoes. If employees are willing to add it to fried cheese curds, you have the opportunity to create a rendition of poutine, which is not just a fancy name for loaded fries. All you need to do is order a side of fries and load them up with cheese curds and gravy to make a version of the classic Canadian comfort food. The fried cheese curds are (dare I say) an upgrade over traditional poutine with regular curds, and you'll leave satisfied because you are essentially making an entire meal from side dishes.
A simpler way to enhance Culver's fried cheese curds is by ordering a frozen custard malt or shake on the side. Dunking fried cheese curds into a chocolate shake combines two delightful sensations, just as chicken nuggets dipped into a Wendy's Frosty are a sweet and salty treat. You won't need to ask an employee to do anything out of the ordinary because you're ordering two standalone items.
Culver's fried cheese curds can also elevate other dishes. The chain's Garden Fresco Salad, featuring crisp greens, raw veggies, croutons, and grilled chicken, receives a major flavor and texture upgrade when topped with the crunchy cheese bites. Culver's fried cheese curds are about as straightforward as sides get, but with a little imagination, they can become so much more.