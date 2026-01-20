The Wendy's Order Mixture That Creates A Sweet And Salty Treat You'll Love
If you're a fan of Wendy's, chances are you've experimented with the iconic combination of the chain's natural-cut fries (which are arguably better than McDonald's) and its Frosty frozen dessert. While many like to dip their fries in their Frosty to enjoy the sweet and salty taste, that is far from the only way to enjoy the delicious clash of flavors at the beloved chain. In fact, there's a strong possibility that fries are simply the most obvious choice rather than the best one and the Frosty's real perfect match comes in the form of another savory menu item that the chain is widely known for. We are, of course, talking about Wendy's chicken nuggets — one of the most popular non-burger items on the menu — which taste incredible when briefly submerged in a frosty (rather than dipping sauce) before you consume them.
Wendy's chicken nuggets thrive alongside Frostys for a similar reason to French fries — their salty flavor contrasts incredibly with the Frosty while also giving a fitting, non-spoon vehicle for the thick treat. While some fans have a hard time getting over what they perceive to be a weird combination in the form of chicken nuggets and ice cream, many fans online have held strong in their belief that it is by far the best salty and sweet mixture you can get from Wendy's.
Use different Wendy's nuggets and Frosty flavors to improve your experience
Now, while the flavor combination can be great using the classic chicken nuggets and a standard chocolate Frosty, it's made even better by using other versions of the two iconic Wendy's menu items. The most obvious modification (and arguably the most delicious) is, of course, using spicy chicken nuggets instead. Wendy's revived the spicy chicken nuggets in 2019, and the item has since regained its legendary status at the chain, with its strong heat bringing something special to the table when paired with the Frosty. The bold spice is just barely hidden by the cooling dessert, but the flavor remains on full display as a result.
You can improve the combination even further by switching up your choice of Frosty. Wendy's offers a handful of Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions — special versions of the dessert that were released in 2025 — but to obtain the best dip for your Wendy's chicken nuggets, you'll have to keep an eye on the chain's seasonal menu. Each season sees a new special edition of the Frosty (the most recent being Snickerdoodle Fusion), and while some Frosty flavors — like Salted Caramel and Orange Dreamsicle — would likely work better with chicken nuggets due to their unique flavor profiles, it's always worthwhile to give new flavors a shot.