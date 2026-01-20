The Wendy's Order Mixture That Creates A Sweet And Salty Treat You'll Love

If you're a fan of Wendy's, chances are you've experimented with the iconic combination of the chain's natural-cut fries (which are arguably better than McDonald's) and its Frosty frozen dessert. While many like to dip their fries in their Frosty to enjoy the sweet and salty taste, that is far from the only way to enjoy the delicious clash of flavors at the beloved chain. In fact, there's a strong possibility that fries are simply the most obvious choice rather than the best one and the Frosty's real perfect match comes in the form of another savory menu item that the chain is widely known for. We are, of course, talking about Wendy's chicken nuggets — one of the most popular non-burger items on the menu — which taste incredible when briefly submerged in a frosty (rather than dipping sauce) before you consume them.

Wendy's chicken nuggets thrive alongside Frostys for a similar reason to French fries — their salty flavor contrasts incredibly with the Frosty while also giving a fitting, non-spoon vehicle for the thick treat. While some fans have a hard time getting over what they perceive to be a weird combination in the form of chicken nuggets and ice cream, many fans online have held strong in their belief that it is by far the best salty and sweet mixture you can get from Wendy's.