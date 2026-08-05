9 Bacon-Inspired Candies That Don't Sound Real (But Totally Are)

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If you were on the internet 15 years ago, you know that bacon had a bit of a moment. Thanks to some canny marketing from American pork producers, bacon was embraced as one of the most delicious foods on Earth. Recall Ron Swanson on "Parks and Recreation" gravely ordering a diner cook to "give [him] all the bacon and eggs you have." Then there were those shirts with the periodic table of elements spelling out the word "bacon". The trend may not have aged well ("epic bacon" has become a derogatory term for eye-rolling, millenial cringe), but you can't keep a good pork product down; there are still all sorts of specialty items themed around bacon, including candy.

It sounds absurd at first (honestly, it's a little absurd in practice too), but it also makes a peculiar sort of sense. Candy, after all, is often enhanced by the addition of salt — think about how addicting chocolate-covered pretzels can be — and pork has a subtle sweetness to it that you won't find in, say, chicken or lamb. Anyone who's had candied maple bacon roasted in the oven will tell you it's a solid flavor combination. Still, these candies may or may not be to your taste; if they're not, you can always just stick to classic, mess-free bacon strips.