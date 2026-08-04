Want Fluffier Mashed Potatoes? Add A Pinch Of This Pantry Staple Before Mashing 'Em

For mashed potatoes to live up to their ultimate comfort food potential, the details matter. Adding the right amount of fat and salting mashed potatoes at the correct time gets the flavor on point, but then there's the texture. There's a fine line between gummy and fluffy, and just a bit of overmixing results in a dish that could be confused with papier-mache adhesive. But according to senior test kitchen editor at Budget Bytes, Jessica Rice, there is one pantry staple that can prevent a gluey tragedy.

"To achieve the fluffiest mashed potatoes, and avoid a sticky, gummy version of the dish, adding a tiny pinch of baking powder can really help," Rice said. However, the key to using baking powder to produce fluffier spuds is timing. "I only recommend this if you've just begun the process of mashing the potatoes and want to ensure they are light and fluffy," Rice said. And a little bit of the pantry staple goes a long way. Just add ⅛ teaspoon to 3 pounds of potatoes with the butter or cream because "adding too much can result in bad flavor," Rice cautioned.

While baking powder works as a preventative measure by producing an "air-trapping effect," Rice noted that "food scientists generally view it as a temporary structural workaround." This means it won't succeed as a quick fix with overmixed mashed potatoes that already look like they would do a decent job of spackling a hole in the wall.