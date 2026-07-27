Are You Salting Your Mashed Potatoes At The Wrong Time? Probably

Mashed potatoes are far from the most difficult thing you can whip up in the kitchen, and yet most of us have eaten both a great bowl of mash and one that's disappointingly bland. Arguably the most popular seasoning we use is salt, and mashed potatoes are a perfect fit for it. That being said, you may be adding the salt at the wrong time and in the wrong way. To find out more, we spoke to Henry Johnson, the chef de cuisine at Palladino's Steak & Seafood in Dallas, Texas.

It may be tempting to boil the potatoes, mash them up to the consistency you like, then fold the salt and other seasonings in at the end, but Johnson says salt is best added to the water the potatoes boil in right at the start. "Season the water heavily; it should taste like the ocean," Johnson advised. "This allows the potatoes to absorb the salt during the cooking process." Some people like to swap water for chicken stock in mashed potatoes for similar reasons, but in any case the guidance is clear — add salt to the liquid and don't skimp.

There are plenty of mistakes people make when cooking with salt, but don't let this be one of them. "If you season too late, it won't evenly distribute throughout the whole dish, and it will just be on the surface of the product," said Johnson. That's no good.