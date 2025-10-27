12 Mistakes Chefs See Everyone Make When Cooking With Salt

Alongside pepper, salt is the most utilized — and useful — seasoning in the kitchen. The tiny white granules not only enhance flavor but can also mask any funky notes and bitterness in food. Sodium can also change the texture of meat, fish, and even vegetables, making them more tender and appealing. With so much on the table, it's not surprising that most of us think we've got this whole salt thing down pat. Many of us don't pause to question what type of salt we are using and how much of it we sprinkle in our food. This can be counterproductive, resulting in oversalted meals, mushy proteins, and dishes that lack the subtle balance of flavors that impresses dinner guests.

Everyone makes mistakes in the kitchen from time to time. Since salt is such a common ingredient, it's often the culprit behind our blunders. To make your next kitchen adventure more successful, we consulted five chefs and culinary professionals to discover the most common salt mistakes made by home cooks. Sean Blomgren, executive chef at The Lodge at Spruce Peak, and Jose Gutierrez, executive chef at the Hilton Barbados Resort, are experts at using salt to keep restaurant guests happy. We also spoke with Richard LaMarita, chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education, Kolby Kash, a culinary author with a vast online presence, and Brandy Hackbarth, chef and owner of Dining by Design — all of whom were eager to share their salt advice with home cooks looking to elevate their seasoning game.