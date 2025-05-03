Wolfgang Puck's Expert Trick For Fixing Overly Salty Food

Sometimes there's a little too much enthusiasm with the salt shaker or a distracted pour from the box of special kosher salt, and suddenly your soup tastes like the sea. While oversalting a meal feels like a rookie move, even professional chefs have been there — and Wolfgang Puck is here to save the day. His simple, pro-approved solution? Add fat. According to the legendary chef, when a dish is veering into overly salty territory, the easiest and most effective way to tame the flavor isn't to start over or water things down. Instead, reach for a fatty ingredient like butter, cream, milk, or sour cream. These rich additions not only help mellow the salty flavor and dilute the dish, but they can also add a delicious silkiness to your food.

Salt is a flavor amplifier, but when you overdo it, it overpowers everything else. Fat, on the other hand, works like a buttery buffer. It coats the palate, softens sharp edges, and brings richness and balance back to the dish. This can be especially helpful in savory meals where the richness complements (not competes with) the sodium. It turns down the volume on the salt, letting the rest of the ingredients have their moment to shine. For Puck, fat in the form of a dairy product is even better. Dairy's neutral flavor and creaminess will mellow the salt while adding a silkier taste.