The Simple Trick That Can Save Gummy Mashed Potatoes Is Already In Your Fridge

What's better than fluffy, creamy mashed potatoes? Everyone has their own tips for the perfect mash, and most of us get them right a lot of the time. Except when we don't, of course. It's easy to overwork potatoes, after all, especially if you're making them as a side for a big meal. Overworked potatoes release too much starch, which will make your mash sticky. You might also be using starchy potatoes, which will lead to the same wallpaper-paste situation. Luckily, there are solutions! Sticky mash can often be saved — at least, according to Kieron Hales, head chef at and managing partner of Zingerman's Cornman Farms in Michigan.

Hales admits that overworking potatoes is a universal kitchen whoopsie. "The very best method is to learn and be more gentle next time," he says. But if it happens to you and you don't have the time, energy, or spuds to restart the process from scratch, Hales advises, "The next fix is fat." Warming butter and heavy cream and gently folding them into the warm potatoes works because fat loosens networks of starch, so you end up with a smoother mash (it's probably why whipped cream helps make fluffier mashed potatoes) "You can also gently pass them back through a drum sieve," adds Hale, although if you do this, don't go overboard! The starch can become reworked if you keep going after they reach the desired texture.