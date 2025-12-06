Give Mashed Potatoes A Rich Italian Flavor With This Jarred Ingredient

Any time is a good time for mashed potatoes. Many people pair the creamy, comforting side dish with meals like meatloaf, fried chicken, and, of course, Thanksgiving dinner. But honestly, by getting creative with the ingredients, you can make a fitting mashed potato for any mood, dish, or occasion. For the classic version, you only need butter and cream or milk. But when you want an Italian spin, preparation is just as easy; you merely need to reach for a jar of pesto sauce.

By swirling in a big dollop of basil pesto into your mashed potatoes, you'll add the rich, Italian flavors of fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan cheese, garlic, and pine nuts. Your potatoes will also gain an enticing green color and a little bit of texture, depending on the chunkiness of your pesto. Simply prepare the best mashed potatoes you know how to make, and add pesto at the end right before you serve. Italian pesto potatoes are particularly delicious with osso bucco, chicken cacciatore, and chicken or veal Milanese — a dish Frank Sinatra never passed up in New York City. Garnish your side dish with a few basil leaves and a scattering of toasted pine nuts to give your diners an idea of what to expect when they dive in.