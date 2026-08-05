8 New Menu Items That The Internet Tore Apart Worse Than The Big Arch

When McDonald's rolled out its newest burger in early 2026, the Big Arch was met with ridicule. The burger itself didn't match up to the advertising, for one. Consumers said it was both bland and too salty at the same time and many made specific mention of the flavorless cheese. The Takeout's own reviewer suggested casting this burger into the fast food abyss and just ordering a Big Mac instead. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczewski made it even worse with his promotional video where it looked like he was barely able to choke down the product.

McDonald's wasn't the only fast food restaurant to take chances on new products in 2026. From Taco Bell to Dunkin', fast food chains have introduced a number of new menu items that have aggravated customers this year. Some chains have also disappointed longtime fans with reformulations of classics which have been on the menu for years. Each new release has had its own problems, but customers shared many of the same complaints across the board. These new and supposedly improved menu items aren't worth the price tag: The quality is terrible, the toppings skimpy, and the flavors are uninspired. Here are eight new fast food menu items which have drawn terrible reactions from customers in 2026.