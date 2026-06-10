The Astounding Amount Of Sugar In Crumbl's New Dirty Sodas
You may have tried every Crumbl cookie flavor from the worst to the best, but if you haven't experienced Crumbl's dirty sodas, you could be missing out on the ultimate sweet treat — and I mean that literally. While sugar in a dirty soda is to be expected, one particular option sold by Crumbl called "Crazy Cousins" packs an astounding 186 grams of sugar in one 32-ounce cup. The amount of sugar in the Crazy Cousins dirty soda is the equivalent of about 19 Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts or seven 16-ounce cans of Monster Energy drinks. The recommended daily amount of sugar, per the American Heart Association, is between 25 and 36 grams.
The sugary drink is made with Red Bull, Mountain Dew, pineapple, strawberry puree, and coconut cream, and is 840 calories for the large 32-ounce size. The extremely sugar-loaded dirty soda isn't the only option on Crumbl's vast dirty soda menu. The bakery (and now soda) chain offers 48 flavors in total with a wide range of sugar content starting at as little as 5 grams of sugar. Only two of the 48 flavors include Red Bull in the mix, and those options are listed as Chargers on the dirty soda menu to separate them from the other choices. Customers can also create their own variations of a dirty soda to suit their flavor preferences.
Dirty sodas have been around long before being sold at Crumbl
Crumbl is far from the first establishment to take part in the dirty soda game. The dirty soda originated in Utah, where soda shops are quite a big deal. Typically, a dirty soda combines soda, coffee creamer, and flavored syrup, with some businesses, like Crumbl, adding in energy drinks for an extreme pick-me-up. While the drinks have been around for over a decade and were made popular largely by social media, Crumbl didn't start testing the idea until 2025, when several locations in Utah and Canada became the first to offer the sodas.
Ultimately, if you're going to order a drink that has both Mountain Dew and Red Bull, you likely already know there's going to be some (a lot of) sugar involved. However, it helps to know what you're ordering before you do so that you can avoid a sugar overload, especially if you're sensitive to it or trying to cut back. Thankfully, Crumble does have options with lower sugar content so more people can give dirty sodas a try. Otherwise, you can always stay home and make a three-ingredient dirty Sprite for a delicious go-to summer drink.