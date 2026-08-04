Tired Of Salmon? These 5 Foods Have More Omega-3

Plant-based omega-3s are slightly different from the ones found in salmon, so it can be something of an apples-and-oranges scenario when trying to compare them. But flaxseed, chia seeds, and hemp seeds are also among the best sources to get the plant-based variety.

In either oil or seed form, flaxseed is the No. 1 source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is the type of omega-3 found in plants. Flaxseeds are the perfect mix-in for your yogurt, ingredient in a smoothie, or as a protein-packged topper for your morning oatmeal for an ALA boost.

Those little black grains of wonder, chia seeds, are a superfood full of zinc, magnesium, selenium, and, of course, omega-3s, as well as fiber. So not only will they keep you regular, but it turns out that they can also keep you hydrated.

While the hemp plant might be better known for the more recreational uses of its close relation, cannabis sativa, the seeds of the plant make for a delicious addition to everything from breakfast foods to baked goods to bananas. Plus, these seeds are healthy, protein-rich, and have enough omega-3s to give salmon a run for its money.