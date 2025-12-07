Tired Of Tuna Salad? This Canned Fish Switch Provides A More Luxurious Texture And Taste

Whether you like it as a sandwich, on a plate over lettuce, or in a wrap, tuna salad is a lunchtime classic and a light supper staple. However, maybe after one too many batches, even with variations on the classic tuna salad, you're just plain tired of eating it. What to do? Well, there's another canned fish on the block, and it's the luxurious cousin to canned tuna, perfect for a seafood salad upgrade: canned mackerel. Mackerel is fattier than tuna, has a richer flavor, and a smoother texture that takes canned fish dishes up a notch.

Due to its higher fat content, canned mackerel has a different flavor profile than canned tuna, which means if you're making canned mackerel salad, you might want to go easy on the mayo, or even use a substitute like Greek yogurt. You can also experiment with additions to your mackerel salad, like tangy capers to add some acidity to the rich fish, or toasted cheddar cheese to make a mackerel variation of a classic tuna melt that Ina Garten would approve of.