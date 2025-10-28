The Tuna Noodle Casserole Seafood Swap The Whole Family Will Want To Dive Into
Despite tuna noodle casserole's long history, this vintage dish seems to have vanished from dinner tables. It's one of those old-school pasta dishes hardly anyone eats anymore, despite it being a comfort meal perfect for a weeknight. Tuna noodle casserole can be an easy and nutritious meal that's easily prepared for a big crowd in a hurry. Even those who aren't too fond of canned tuna can get in on the action with a simple swap of salmon in place of tuna.
Salmon is sweeter and can have a broader appeal than canned tuna, and it adds an extra depth of flavor to the casserole. To make the swap, you can use either canned salmon straight out of the can, leftover cooked fish, or fresh fillets, although you'll want to cut your fresh salmon into small pieces before adding it in with the rest of the ingredients. As for what those ingredients are, most recipes call for additions like cream of mushroom soup, milk, noodles, and green peas, but feel free to experiment with different spices and vegetables to get your favorite combination.
Why salmon should be the hero of your dinner table
Whether in a casserole or other dish, salmon is a great protein option for simple, everyday dinners, or for special occasions. It's high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as antioxidants, so it's nutritious and delicious. Salmon is generally low in mercury, and wild-caught Alaskan salmon is a good option.
Once you've sourced the salmon itself, the possibilities are endless. Salmon is great in stir fries, in a casserole, or simply grilled and served with some mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables. Many people also enjoy salmon in sushi and sashimi, or smoked and served up on a bagel with cream cheese, although due to the risks associated with these preparations, which involve the salmon being raw of unconventionally cooked, it's best to buy your smoked salmon, salmon sushi, and salmon sashimi from a grocery store or at a restaurant, rather than starting with a raw portion of fish and preparing it yourself.