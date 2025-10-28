The Tuna Noodle Casserole Seafood Swap The Whole Family Will Want To Dive Into

Despite tuna noodle casserole's long history, this vintage dish seems to have vanished from dinner tables. It's one of those old-school pasta dishes hardly anyone eats anymore, despite it being a comfort meal perfect for a weeknight. Tuna noodle casserole can be an easy and nutritious meal that's easily prepared for a big crowd in a hurry. Even those who aren't too fond of canned tuna can get in on the action with a simple swap of salmon in place of tuna.

Salmon is sweeter and can have a broader appeal than canned tuna, and it adds an extra depth of flavor to the casserole. To make the swap, you can use either canned salmon straight out of the can, leftover cooked fish, or fresh fillets, although you'll want to cut your fresh salmon into small pieces before adding it in with the rest of the ingredients. As for what those ingredients are, most recipes call for additions like cream of mushroom soup, milk, noodles, and green peas, but feel free to experiment with different spices and vegetables to get your favorite combination.