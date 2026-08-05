How Much A Piece Of Vintage Spice Girls Bubble Gum May Be Worth Today

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Whether you were into pop music back in the '90s or not, there's no way you could have missed the craze over the Spice Girls. Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, and Victoria Beckham were everywhere at the time (even outside of the music scene) thanks to their many brand endorsements. Who can forget the Polaroid Spice Cam and Spice Girls Barbie dolls? For millennial die-hards, you haven't lived if you haven't tried the Spice Girls collaboration with Chupa Chups, including the Spice Girls-themed bubble gum.

If you missed out on the chance to get the special release gum the first time, don't worry. There are well-preserved remnants of the "Spice World" mania. However, ready your wallet since these collectible items are now worth way more than their original retail price. A sealed box of the official Chupa Chups Spice Girls Bubble Gum and Sticker Set is currently going for $245 on eBay. While gum doesn't technically expire (making this a worthy splurge for fans), the flavor of the candy doesn't last long so it may not be worth it to chew on the Spice Girls gum if you were to obtain one.