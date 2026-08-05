How Much A Piece Of Vintage Spice Girls Bubble Gum May Be Worth Today
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you were into pop music back in the '90s or not, there's no way you could have missed the craze over the Spice Girls. Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, and Victoria Beckham were everywhere at the time (even outside of the music scene) thanks to their many brand endorsements. Who can forget the Polaroid Spice Cam and Spice Girls Barbie dolls? For millennial die-hards, you haven't lived if you haven't tried the Spice Girls collaboration with Chupa Chups, including the Spice Girls-themed bubble gum.
If you missed out on the chance to get the special release gum the first time, don't worry. There are well-preserved remnants of the "Spice World" mania. However, ready your wallet since these collectible items are now worth way more than their original retail price. A sealed box of the official Chupa Chups Spice Girls Bubble Gum and Sticker Set is currently going for $245 on eBay. While gum doesn't technically expire (making this a worthy splurge for fans), the flavor of the candy doesn't last long so it may not be worth it to chew on the Spice Girls gum if you were to obtain one.
Chupa Chups released a variety of Spice Girls-themed candies
The Spice Girls collab with the Spanish candy company gave birth to a variety of special-edition releases. Apart from the bubble gum, which was technically called Movie Gum as part of the "Spice World" movie promotions, Chupa Chups rolled out two types of Spice Girls-themed lollipops. There's the Fantasy Ball series and the Crazy Dips lollipops — both of which can now be considered candies that bring ultimate nostalgia.
Celebrity brand endorsements used to go all out back in the day, or at least Chupa Chups did. McDonald's has its famous McDonald's celebrity meals where special menu combos are named after celebs. Meanwhile, all of the Chupa Chups Spice Girl products featured the members on the boxes and individual packaging. Not only that, each box set of the candies came with iconic collectible stickers and other freebies, like temporary tattoos. Similar to the bubble gum pack, you can still find the Spice Girls lollies on online marketplaces. An unopened set of six Fantasy Ball lollipops can fetch over $100, while a complete collection of the 24 collectible stickers costs more than $300.