The Cheesecake Factory's Best-Selling Cheesecake Flavor Probably Won't Surprise You
When you visit The Cheesecake Factory, it's almost a given that you'll be ordering a slice of cheesecake at the end of your meal. The restaurant chain with the ridiculously enormous menu serves over 250 items, including a head-spinning variety of cheesecakes, but there's one version that outsells them all — and it's not the unadorned original, as you might immediately guess. Instead, that would be its classic fresh strawberry cheesecake, served with fresh glazed strawberries and whipped cream on top. There's just something about that pairing that's almost timeless.
The Cheesecake Factory proudly boasts the fact that the strawberry cheesecake has been its most popular flavor for over 45 years, and it's the one that fans love the most of all the dessert options. Even chocolate can't dethrone that top seller, and it's likely that won't change for years to come, if ever. As of 2024, The Cheesecake Factory was selling around 35 million slices of cheesecake a year, which is a mind-boggling statistic. (But understandable — who doesn't love cheesecake?)
The Cheesecake Factory has one surprising secret
Even though The Cheesecake Factory chooses to make much of its menu in its own kitchen (this handy primer explains what you should know before you eat there), it's surprising to learn that it doesn't make the namesake item in-house. All of those desserts are manufactured in various bakeries spread across the country. There are multiple bakeries that serve Cheesecake Factory locations in different regions across the United States, and when you think about the sheer volume of cake the restaurant goes through yearly, this shouldn't entirely come as a surprise. Plus, if you're a regular customer, you've probably already noticed just how consistent each slice is. They come to each location frozen (cheesecake freezes pretty darn well) before they're thawed for service.
There are also rotating limited-time flavors as well, including things like Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake, which is loaded up with bits of Heath Bar in the brownie portion. And even though people love their toffee and chocolate, it's certainly unlikely that this version will dethrone a classic strawberry cheesecake. Forty-five years of popularity have cemented it at the top spot, which just goes to show that tart, sweet, tangy, and rich will always make for the perfect dessert bite.