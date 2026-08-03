The Cheesecake Factory's Best-Selling Cheesecake Flavor Probably Won't Surprise You

When you visit The Cheesecake Factory, it's almost a given that you'll be ordering a slice of cheesecake at the end of your meal. The restaurant chain with the ridiculously enormous menu serves over 250 items, including a head-spinning variety of cheesecakes, but there's one version that outsells them all — and it's not the unadorned original, as you might immediately guess. Instead, that would be its classic fresh strawberry cheesecake, served with fresh glazed strawberries and whipped cream on top. There's just something about that pairing that's almost timeless.

The Cheesecake Factory proudly boasts the fact that the strawberry cheesecake has been its most popular flavor for over 45 years, and it's the one that fans love the most of all the dessert options. Even chocolate can't dethrone that top seller, and it's likely that won't change for years to come, if ever. As of 2024, The Cheesecake Factory was selling around 35 million slices of cheesecake a year, which is a mind-boggling statistic. (But understandable — who doesn't love cheesecake?)