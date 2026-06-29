The Cheesecake Factory's New Cheesecake Is Loaded Up With Chocolate From A Beloved Brand
The Cheesecake Factory, a restaurant known for its over-the-top, extravagant decorations and ridiculous, mile-long menu, offers 32 varieties of cheesecake at present, and there's about to be one more. According to People, a new item called Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake will be added to the chain's menu on July 30 — National Cheesecake Day. Cheesecake Factory has been known to observe the occasion with offers like half-price slices for rewards club members, but it also uses the day as an opportunity to introduce new flavors. This year's menu offering is as chocolate-heavy as the name implies, but with a toffee accent provided by Heath Bar pieces to complement the Hershey's chocolate.
The bottom layer of this new concoction consists of a brownie baked with Heath Bar bits and chocolate chips. Heath Bars are also incorporated into a streusel topping which is covered by chocolate ganache. Finally, we get to the cheesecake, or rather, cakes — Hershey's milk chocolate cheesecake and Hershey's white crème cheesecake are swirled together and mixed with salted caramel and more chocolate chips. But wait, that's not all! Topping things off, there's a double dose of mousse (again, flavored with Hershey's milk chocolate and white crème) as well as more Heath Bar pieces and some whipped cream. Yep, it's a lot, but that's pretty on brand for CF.
If you order the Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake, you won't just be feeding your face but will also be making a small donation to Feeding America. With every slice sold through July 29, 2027, the restaurant chain will donate $0.25 to the charity.
Brand name collaborations are nothing new to Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory doesn't currently have any desserts made with Heath Bars, a candy that landed on our list of the 250 all-time best American foods, but the menu does feature a number of other familiar names. Candy-flavored cheesecakes include Godiva Chocolate, Hershey's Chocolate Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake, Adam's Peanut Butter Cup Fudge Ripple made with Butterfingers and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Chocolate Caramelicious made with Snickers. Venturing a bit further afield into non-candy territory, you'll also find an Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake and a Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.
Not all candy collabs last forever, though. One brand name chocolate that seems to have recently vanished from the menu is Ghirardelli, eponym and contributing ingredient of the late, lamented Very Cherry Ghirardelli Cheesecake. Redditors say this dessert seems to have been discontinued a few months back, and many are crushed. In the words of one commenter, "I am devastated, this is the whole reason I go. It's my favorite." Still, if new cheesecakes are added on a regular basis, some of the older ones have to go away from time to time. Otherwise, the already-lengthy menu might start to rival "War and Peace."