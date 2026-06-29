The Cheesecake Factory's New Cheesecake Is Loaded Up With Chocolate From A Beloved Brand

The Cheesecake Factory, a restaurant known for its over-the-top, extravagant decorations and ridiculous, mile-long menu, offers 32 varieties of cheesecake at present, and there's about to be one more. According to People, a new item called Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake will be added to the chain's menu on July 30 — National Cheesecake Day. Cheesecake Factory has been known to observe the occasion with offers like half-price slices for rewards club members, but it also uses the day as an opportunity to introduce new flavors. This year's menu offering is as chocolate-heavy as the name implies, but with a toffee accent provided by Heath Bar pieces to complement the Hershey's chocolate.

The bottom layer of this new concoction consists of a brownie baked with Heath Bar bits and chocolate chips. Heath Bars are also incorporated into a streusel topping which is covered by chocolate ganache. Finally, we get to the cheesecake, or rather, cakes — Hershey's milk chocolate cheesecake and Hershey's white crème cheesecake are swirled together and mixed with salted caramel and more chocolate chips. But wait, that's not all! Topping things off, there's a double dose of mousse (again, flavored with Hershey's milk chocolate and white crème) as well as more Heath Bar pieces and some whipped cream. Yep, it's a lot, but that's pretty on brand for CF.

If you order the Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake, you won't just be feeding your face but will also be making a small donation to Feeding America. With every slice sold through July 29, 2027, the restaurant chain will donate $0.25 to the charity.