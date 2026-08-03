At first glance, grilling a hot dog seems like a pretty straightforward event. Toss some dogs on the hot grill, roll them around frequently, then serve when they get to your favorite level of char (we think hot dogs are best when grilled to this sweet spot); but shuffling them around the grill isn't always the best maneuver. We spoke to Isaac Bernal Carbajo, executive chef of the representation of Spain to the United Nations, about why overhandling hot dogs isn't necessarily the best way to prepare them — and why.

Carbajo says, "A common mistake people make while grilling is moving hot dogs around constantly, thinking they'll cook more evenly. The opposite actually happens. Every time you lift or turn them, they lose contact with the grill. That makes it harder to develop the even browning that gives them better flavor and texture." This is why your hot dogs aren't consistently brown all over. Shift them around too much and you won't get the right color or heat distribution on your sausages, which means their texture (and flavor) won't be even in every bite.