Another summer means another hot dog grilling season. Obviously, that's a good thing! Or, it should be. And yet, grilling the perfect hot dog isn't as easy as it sounds. There are plenty of opinions on the best and worst techniques for heating brats, but in a world where blue hot dogs are (for some reason) trending on TikTok it's hard to know who you can really trust. That's exactly why we took the time to find a reliable source for wiener warming advice. Ashley Lonsdale is the chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, so she knows a thing or two about how long it takes to grill a great hot dog.

Lonsdale says, "I would start checking standard hot dogs at around the 10-minute mark." She also notes that, unsurprisingly, larger hot dogs will take longer to grill. The details may vary between brats, but according to Lonsdale, "The optimal grill time is just until the hot dogs are evenly charred or crisped on the outside, and fully heated throughout on the inside."

This might seem obvious once you hear it, but according to Lonsdale, because hot dogs are almost always fully cooked when you purchase them you should think more about texture and flavor than true cooking. It might be tempting to leave them on longer, but for a juicy dog less really can be more, making that 10-minute mark a good place to start.