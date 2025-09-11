How To Use A Thermometer To Check Heat Levels While Grilling

Many home cooks and grill masters cook up their steaks and hamburger patties using the old-fashioned eyeball test. This is when you flip the patty after it turns brown and grill marks start appearing. Cooking off sight alone can often work okay, but the color of the meat really isn't the most reliable way to know for sure how well it's been cooked. It's a challenge to precisely measure the meat's internal temperature unless you're using a meat thermometer correctly. But, even once you have the proper type of thermometer (not a human, fever-checking thermometer; or a candy thermometer, which is different than a meat thermometer), do you even know the best way to use it?

We spoke to Vivian Villa, chef and founder of UnButter plant-based butters, for help on grilling with thermometers right. Different types of meat thermometers go in different places, Villa explains, and lots of modern digital options have useful bells and whistles if you take advantage of them. According to Villa, "Barbecue thermometers placed directly on the grill (similar to an oven thermometer) are a good option, digital thermometers embedded in roasts provide great accuracy, and ones that connect to the user's phone to alert of temp changes are also a great option." Check the fine print on whatever thermometer you're considering, because instructions may vary.