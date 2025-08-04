Why You Should Always Steer Clear Of Overcrowding Your Grill

During holiday cookouts or weekend gatherings, the grill quickly becomes ground zero for feeding a hungry crowd. Everyone is excited to savor grilled patties, marinated chicken, and skewered veggies, so the one in charge of preparing the food may feel obligated to rush the process. In so doing, they might be tempted to toss everything on the grill, believing it's the fastest way to get the job done. But while this feels like saving time, overcrowding the grill can quickly ruin the fun of barbecuing.

According to renowned pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby, the founder of Blue Smoke Blaire's BBQ, cramming the grill with meat and other food items will do more harm than good. For one, you can't expect all of them to cook evenly. "When you put too much food on a charcoal grill at once, it can lead to uneven cooking and flare-ups, since overcrowding restricts airflow and heat distribution," she told The Takeout. When heat can't circulate properly, you may end up with undercooked chicken and meat, dried-out burger patties, and over-charred veggies.

Grilling may be the easiest type of cooking, but it still requires certain conditions to work. Just like overcrowding a frying pan, placing too many items on the grill will lower the temperature on the grates, extending the cooking time and risking some of the food not cooking evenly. Plus, moving and turning over the food items will be a struggle due to the limited space.