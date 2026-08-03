The Cowboy Upgrade Your Potato Side Dishes Are Desperately Missing

From ultra-creamy mashes to extra-crispy roasted potatoes, spud-based side dishes are a classic for a reason. They're hearty, budget-friendly, comforting, and best of all they're endlessly customizable. Case in point: If you're tired of plain potatoes and looking for a simple, scrumptious way to upgrade tater-based sides, look no further than cowboy butter.

This tangy, spiced-up compound butter is loaded with alliums, fresh herbs, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and chili flakes. Though its exact origins are unclear, cowboy butter likely owes its name to its bold, rustic flavor rather than its Old West roots. The zesty condiment seems to have originated in 2010 when it rose to popularity as a viral internet recipe, meaning it's not a real cowboy staple food.

Cowboy butter is a delectable accompaniment for all kinds of dishes, from pan-seared steak to roasted veggies, but it pairs particularly well with potatoes. Butter and potatoes are already a culinary power couple, and the herbaceous, zesty flavor of cowboy butter takes things to the next level. Plus, cowboy butter is wonderfully versatile and easy to add to almost any tater-based dish.