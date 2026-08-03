The Cowboy Upgrade Your Potato Side Dishes Are Desperately Missing
From ultra-creamy mashes to extra-crispy roasted potatoes, spud-based side dishes are a classic for a reason. They're hearty, budget-friendly, comforting, and best of all they're endlessly customizable. Case in point: If you're tired of plain potatoes and looking for a simple, scrumptious way to upgrade tater-based sides, look no further than cowboy butter.
This tangy, spiced-up compound butter is loaded with alliums, fresh herbs, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and chili flakes. Though its exact origins are unclear, cowboy butter likely owes its name to its bold, rustic flavor rather than its Old West roots. The zesty condiment seems to have originated in 2010 when it rose to popularity as a viral internet recipe, meaning it's not a real cowboy staple food.
Cowboy butter is a delectable accompaniment for all kinds of dishes, from pan-seared steak to roasted veggies, but it pairs particularly well with potatoes. Butter and potatoes are already a culinary power couple, and the herbaceous, zesty flavor of cowboy butter takes things to the next level. Plus, cowboy butter is wonderfully versatile and easy to add to almost any tater-based dish.
How to upgrade potatoes with cowboy butter
Whipping up cowboy butter to upgrade your potato side dishes is incredibly simple and forgiving. Plenty of recipes and variations are available online, but the basic formula is easy-peasy: Soften a stick of butter and stir in Dijon mustard, grated garlic, a touch of lemon juice, a pinch of red pepper flakes, and your favorite fresh herbs (parsley, chives, and thyme work well). Paprika, horseradish, and cayenne are also popular additions, but in the true Wild West spirit you can feel free to add or subtract ingredients according to your personal taste.
Cowboy butter can replace standard butter in almost any potato dish. However, the zesty condiment works especially well with classic roasted potatoes — simply toss the sliced spuds in cowboy butter before popping them in the oven. For an even crunchier variation, try cowboy butter-enhanced smashed potatoes. Just prepare your favorite smashed spud recipe (be sure to use the crispiest smashed potato variety) and toss the taters in cowboy butter before serving. No matter how you slice it, this cowboy-inspired potato upgrade is worth its salt. If you're craving more bold cowboy flavors, here are 18 cowboy-inspired meals that will make you feel like you're in the Old West.