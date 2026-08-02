What Real Vikings Drank When They Wanted Something Stronger Than Beer

We've been thinking about Vikings more than usual this summer. It would be rude not to after that pre-World Cup team Norway photo shoot. They went to a lot of trouble! There were boats and everything. Anyway, as it turns out the Vikings are kind of relatable, at least culinarily. They ate flatbread, pancakes, and sausages; and they liked a glass of beer or mead (an alcoholic drink made from honey). When they really wanted to tie one on, though, Vikings drank fruit wine.

The ancient people of Scandinavia turned to fruit wine when they wanted to party because they hadn't yet worked out the secrets of distilling spirits. Honestly, given all the pillaging they did, it's probably a good thing Sweden didn't become a world leader in vodka until much later. Back in the Viking age, the strongest drinks the Northerners could get their hands on were around the same alcohol percentage as the grape-based wines we know and love today.

This makes sense, as technically grapes are fruit too. The term fruit wine, however, usually refers to fermented drinks made of other ingredients. Many societies brewed fruit wine, and some still do. This kind of drink allows you to utilize whatever grows abundantly around you, meaning it's highly versatile. Roughly 1,000 years ago in Northern Europe, Viking booze makers would use apples, cherries, pears, and wild berries; including sloe, lingonberries, and cloud berries. Usually, fruit wine was enjoyed at feasts and was typically only affordable for wealthier Vikings and their guests.