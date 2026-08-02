The Briny Pizza Topping In Italy You Rarely Find People Asking For In The US

The United States is no stranger to creative pizza toppings, considering macaroni and cheese, crab meat, and peas have all gone on pizza before (hopefully not all on one pie). One topping you rarely hear Americans asking for, however, is sardines. The umami flavor profile of these tiny, tinned fish doesn't get nearly as much love in the States as it does in Italy, particularly in the Liguria region where the small fish are a prominent part of the Mediterranean diet (sardines are common off the coast of Sicily). In light of this, it makes sense that an Ask Italy Reddit poll found many Italians have a soft spot for sardines on pizza.

One user felt so strongly about the topic that they wrote, "People who said no don't know what real pizza is. Not sorry." Another commenter noted, "I'm even thinking that pizza with anchovies/sardines was perhaps one of the first types of pizza, given that anchovies/sardines were common fishermen food, and in a lot of Italian dishes you will find tomatoes and anchovies/sardines." They're not on the list of America's favorite pizza toppings, but sardines do have seniority for being one of the earliest ingredients to garnish pizza — even before tomato sauce.

A form of Italian pizza called pissaladiéra dates back to the 1500s, which predates the addition of tomato sauce but not sardines. Instead of tomato, pissaladiéra features a sauce made with cloves, fennel seeds, sardines, and anchovies on a Focaccia-like crust topped with onions, black olives, and more anchovies. If this historic pizza doesn't sound appealing, there are other flavor combinations that may forever silence your sardine reservations.