John Wayne Casserole Vs Cowboy Casserole: The Difference Is In The Crunch

Considering how John Wayne and the cowboy-western genre are practically synonymous, it should come as no surprise that John Wayne casserole and cowboy casserole oftentimes get confused with one another. But while the two delicious casseroles share several similarities (most notably their focus on ground beef and onions), there's one core ingredient that cowboy casserole has which John Wayne casserole doesn't. We are, of course, talking about tater tots, the Pacific Northwestern classic which (despite originating in the 1950s) we can't imagine a world without.

Tater tots are what pull the cowboy casserole together alongside the ground beef, onions, corn, and cheese. The crunch of the tater tots gives a pleasant structure to the dish which contrasts nicely with the cream of mushroom soup and milk used in the filling, both of which give it an otherwise soft, creamy constitution. If you'd like to amp things up with your cowboy casserole even further, go ahead and add bacon bits atop the dish as well. This will not only give a savory upgrade to the tater tots themselves but also provide a texture upgrade for the dish as a whole.