11 Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavors That Flopped Right Into Early Retirement

Granted, there's just something America seems to love about sour candies, including the iconic Sour Patch Kids confections. This near universal affection for the treats is why it was perhaps so puzzling that the Dairy Queen Sour Patch Kids Blizzard featuring them as the star feature, left a sour taste in customers' mouths.

In fact, it quickly became one of Dairy Queen's most divisive frozen experiments. The exact recipe of the Blizzard, which was launched in 2019, took bits of the sour gummy candy and swirled them into DQ's signature vanilla soft serve. While plenty of curious customers had their interests piqued and gave it a chance, many walked away saying one taste was enough. The biggest complaint involved the mouthfeel that left much to be desired. Specifically, the candy pieces were chopped into such tiny morsels, folks felt the confections lost much of their signature sour coating (while turning oddly chewy) after sitting in the ice cream.

Others did not appreciate how the gummy pieces adhered to their teeth. Several reviewers said the bottom of the cup became overwhelmingly tart as the candy and syrup settled, while others thought the sour notes simply overpowered the soft serve way too much. Of course, the Blizzard wasn't without its fans, but it seems people either absolutely adored it or immensely abhorred it (with very little middle ground). Unfortunately for Dairy Queen, the latter group appears to have won, as sales were sluggish and this sweet treat tanked.