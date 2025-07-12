The Discontinued Dairy Queen Treat That May Never Have A Comeback

Ah, the '90s, an era defined by bold colors, torn-up jeans, and MTV when it actually played music videos 24/7. Then, of course, there were all the various food brands and restaurants vying for more market share from the growing youth population. Who can forget nostalgic Surge soda from the '90s and convenience stores teeming with a variety of vibrant SoBe drinks? Some of us may have forgotten about one craze that was all the rage during the decade of digital pets and the rise of gaming consoles — but DQ fans from that time will never forget the discontinued Dairy Queen Breeze.

Many people, especially parents, were on a kind of health kick in the '90s (If your parents were like mine, it was more of a health warpath) as more and more companies hawked fatty, sugary products. That led some of those corporations to begin offering what appeared to be healthier alternatives along with tried-and-true top-sellers, and Dairy Queen was no exception. The Blizzard treat had been a staple of the fast food joint since 1985, but in order to appeal to a wider audience, the company saw an opportunity in the frozen yogurt craze.

While Dairy Queen's soft serve isn't what you think it is (Hint: it can't be called "ice cream" for a reason), the Blizzard's doppelgänger, the Breeze, was crafted from bona fide frozen yogurt. Made from cultured milk instead of fatty cream, frozen yogurt gained popularity in the '80s as folks viewed it as something of a miracle indulgence they could feel good about eating. The Breeze entered the frozen yogurt arena in 1990, but was gone by 2000 as the fro-yo empire started to crumble.