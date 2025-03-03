What Happened To SoBe Drinks, Anyway?

Back in my college days, my mornings followed a strict ritual: grab a Strawberry Daiquiri SoBe and three chocolate chip cookies before my first class. This was the breakfast of champions, and we all stood in line for the cookies holding our favorite flavored SoBe because, obviously, health is all about balance. If anyone asked, they'd say the SoBe was packed with vitamins, so it totally counteracted the cookies, and we all believed it, too.

Since then, SoBe drinks, once a staple of gas station coolers and dorm room mini-fridges have quietly disappeared from store shelves. If you walked into a gas station in the late '90's or early 2000's, chances are you'd see a SoBe drinks display in all its colorful, lizard-embossed glory. These herbal-infused teas and fruit blends had a cult following, thanks to their bold flavors and "healthy" branding (as if a bright pink drink was ever a true health beverage). Once owned by an independent company, SoBe was eventually swallowed up by PepsiCo in 2000 and was then gradually phased out as competing sports and health drinks flooded the market in the late '00s. While other nostalgic drinks from the early 2000s have made comebacks, SoBe has seemingly vanished without a trace.

While SoBe technically still exists, it's been quietly discontinued in most markets, leaving only a few lingering flavors in select stores. SoBe is as good as gone and PepsiCo never gave it a proper send-off.