Is Your Costco Food Court Slammed? You Might Want To Stay In Line Anyway — Here's Why

If you've worked up a hunger while shopping for 10-pound bags of Quaker Oats and bulk boxes of tennis balls, head to the Costco food court. You can relieve the stress of trying to make the difficult decision of which flavor of fruit loaf to buy by satiating your anxiety-ridden appetite with food court go-tos like chicken bakes, sundaes, and mocha freezes. On busy days, be prepared for throngs of other Kirkland-weary shoppers who have the same idea.

If your Costco food court is as busy as the inside of a concert hall during a Taylor Swift show, don't worry. Line up behind whatever number of people happened to get there first and just be patient. It will be worth the wait — and not only because you'll soon be rewarded with a hot dog and a DIY ice cream float if you stick it out.

The fact is, a busy food court means more food turnover which means fresh food is constantly being made to replace it. It may seem counterintuitive, but hitting the food court during a long lull in service is actually less preferable since it means you'll be stuck eating food that's been festering under the heat lamps for an hour or more.