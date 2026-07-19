This Costco Food Court Hack Unlocks A Hidden, DIY Frozen Treat

The Costco food court is truly the gift that keeps on giving for members of the massive retailer, with delicious, satisfying, and inexpensive menu items primed to be enjoyed after their shopping trip. However, while everyone knows just how good some Costco food court classics (like the hot dog) taste in the wake of an exhausting shopping trip, the food court becomes even better when you introduce custom-made mashups of its items. Arguably the most satisfying of these fan-made mashups is the ice cream float, a perfect frozen treat that is sure to be a new favorite of Costco shoppers — especially in the heat of the summer.

In a similar way that you can make a delectable ice cream sandwich at the food court, this ice cream float is made by purchasing a fountain drink and a plain ice cream cup and combining them together yourself to make a dessert that's as simple as it is delicious. I'd be remiss not to note that since Costco's controversial swap from Pepsi to Coca-Cola in 2025 didn't see the store chain implement root beer into its fountain drink station, you can't enjoy the most iconic form of an ice cream float at Costco's food court at this time. However, if you're a firm believer in either a Coca-Cola float or a Sprite float like many online are, you'll be delighted to know you can try out the hack for under $3.00.