Even Taco Bell Knows Bacon Makes Everything Better: Crispy Chicken Chipotle Bacon Melt Burrito Review

This taste test began with a side order of the Chipotle Bacon. These bits of bacon look like any typical bacon bits — dry, granular pieces, with a reddish brown hue, but perhaps a tad redder than usual. The smells were also familiar — smoky, salty, bacon-y. I took a couple of spoonfuls of these lightly chilled bacon bits. There was no needle moving in terms of taste, but it still delivered the goods, with perhaps a few small notes of spice.

The burrito had a nice bit of stoutness. The tortilla was kissed with the grill press marks you've seen a thousand times before. Inside the tortilla, one long chicken strip took up the space on one side, and the lettuce and sauce on the other. It was surrounded by a rim of melted cheese, where the bacon bits hung out, congealed.

I had a bite of it all together, and I was on board with its taste from the get-go. The Crispy Chicken Strip is a solid hunk of meat on its own, and is the star attraction in this burrito. Its crunch could be felt with each bite, and I liked having its demands offset by the softness of the tortilla. The lettuce was crisp, and along with the comely Avocado Ranch Sauce, added a needed pop of freshness to the affair. The bacon, mixed in with the cheese, were more like finishing touches, and did quite well in those roles. The bacon didn't pack a crunch anywhere close to what the Crispy Chicken Strip provided, but it added another texture to the tasty party, in a fun chewy form.