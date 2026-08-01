Boiling Potatoes With Skin On Vs Off: Which Method Makes The Hands-Down Best Mashed Potatoes?

There are countless tips for mastering great-tasting mashed potatoes, with some more effective than others. But if you start off by peeling your potatoes and then cutting them into cubes before boiling them, you may be sabotaging your mashed potatoes' potential greatness. One of the most overlooked chef-approved tips for the best mashed potatoes is to boil your potatoes with the skins intact.

Henry Johnson, Chef de Cuisine at Palladino's Steak & Seafood in Dallas, Texas, tells The Takeout, "Boiling with the skin produces the best results, in my opinion. It prevents water-logging and also helps keep the natural sugar and starch inside the potato." Oftentimes, when potatoes absorb too much water, mashed potatoes can become soupy or even tasteless because excess moisture prevents them from fully absorbing butter, cream, and other flavorful ingredients.

The homemade taste of Texas Roadhouse's mashed potatoes is said to be partly attributed to leaving the skin on while baking them. The skin acts as a barrier and helps lock in the natural flavors of the potato, as well as nutrients, that would otherwise be excreted into the boiling water if the skins were peeled off.