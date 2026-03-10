The Chain Restaurant Mashed Potatoes That Taste Homemade, According To Reviews

At their worst, the mashed potatoes you order at a restaurant can be those pasty, just-add-water disappointments, and even the made-from-scratch versions can be undercooked and bland (we're looking at you, Cracker Barrel). However, there's no reason to bust out all the chef-approved tips for the best mashed potatoes and make them yourself just yet. Instead, head on over to Texas Roadhouse for a mash that customers say is as good as homemade — because it is. Folks claiming to be former or current employees have shared that they are indeed made from scratch.

The reason this casual steakhouse tops the list of chain restaurants that serve the best mashed potatoes has to do with the basics: texture and flavor. One fan on Reddit described them as "thick but very creamy," but the consistency isn't so homogenous that they feel like baby food. "I love how they left the peels on. Peppery with a little bit of chunks. Very satisfying to chew," commented a Facebook user. Another person who replied to this post posited that the heartiness of the skins helps to balance out the richness of the butter and cream.

Part of the reason these mashed potatoes are so good might be because they're made with skin-on baked potatoes, according to the Texas Roadhouse interactive nutrition menu. Because the flavor would be diluted by boiling them in water, they retain more of that slightly sweet, earthy, naturally creamy potato taste. Leaving the skin on also adds more flavor.