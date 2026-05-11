Stop Scrubbing The Skin Off And Start Washing Your Potatoes Like This

Potatoes are among those vegetables best bought fresh rather than frozen, but since they grow underground, cleaning them properly can be a bit challenging. Many people instinctively give spuds an aggressive scrub, which makes them look spotless, but this approach can actually do more harm than good. For one, potato skin contains more nutrients, especially fiber, than the flesh, so harsh scrubbing technically reduces its nutritional value. On top of that, excessive scrubbing can leave the potatoes bruised, rough, and damaged — something that may not sit well if you want smooth and evenly cooked spuds. Fortunately, there's a much easier and gentler method of cleaning potatoes without applying too much elbow grease: soaking them first.

"Potatoes are firmly in the buried-in-soil category, so they'll need a thorough wash before cooking," said San Diego Markets and The Farmers Market Pros founder and chef Catt Fields White (via Martha Stewart). Instead of scrubbing potatoes with a stiff brush, Fields White recommended first soaking them in cold water, as this will loosen the dirt clinging to the skin so it can be easily removed by hand while rinsing the spuds. "This is like soaking a dish that has dried food on it — it just loosens things up so you don't have to scrub," added Fields White. If some stubborn dirt patches remain after soaking, gently scrub the potatoes with a clean brush or a soft scouring pad so the skin remains intact.