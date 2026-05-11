Stop Scrubbing The Skin Off And Start Washing Your Potatoes Like This
Potatoes are among those vegetables best bought fresh rather than frozen, but since they grow underground, cleaning them properly can be a bit challenging. Many people instinctively give spuds an aggressive scrub, which makes them look spotless, but this approach can actually do more harm than good. For one, potato skin contains more nutrients, especially fiber, than the flesh, so harsh scrubbing technically reduces its nutritional value. On top of that, excessive scrubbing can leave the potatoes bruised, rough, and damaged — something that may not sit well if you want smooth and evenly cooked spuds. Fortunately, there's a much easier and gentler method of cleaning potatoes without applying too much elbow grease: soaking them first.
"Potatoes are firmly in the buried-in-soil category, so they'll need a thorough wash before cooking," said San Diego Markets and The Farmers Market Pros founder and chef Catt Fields White (via Martha Stewart). Instead of scrubbing potatoes with a stiff brush, Fields White recommended first soaking them in cold water, as this will loosen the dirt clinging to the skin so it can be easily removed by hand while rinsing the spuds. "This is like soaking a dish that has dried food on it — it just loosens things up so you don't have to scrub," added Fields White. If some stubborn dirt patches remain after soaking, gently scrub the potatoes with a clean brush or a soft scouring pad so the skin remains intact.
Why soak potatoes before cutting them
There is an absolute need to wash produce like potatoes before peeling or slicing them. Dirt, bacteria, and traces of chemicals from the soil can remain on the surface, so skipping this step may transfer such contaminants from the skin to the flesh when cutting up the potatoes. Soaking in cold water is probably the easiest and most effective way to clean spudswithout damaging the skin. Simply fill a large bowl or your sink with cold water and submerge them completely. Let them sit for a few minutes before gently rubbing or lightly scrubbing the skin while rinsing under running water.
There's no need to use a commercial produce wash, a vinegar solution, bleach, soap, or detergent to clean potatoes. The FDA only recommends water for washing produce, while the CDC advises rinsing fruits and vegetables under running water to remove dirt and germs. Water alone is typically enough to loosen debris and wash away chemical residues after a short soak.
Potatoes are typically sold with traces of dirt on their skin because growers intentionally avoid washing them after harvest. Cleaning them at that point can trap moisture and can increase the risk of spoilage during shipping and storage. So, when is the right time to wash fresh produce? Only wash potatoes when you're ready to use them, or within about 24 hours of cooking. If there's a need to peel or cut them ahead of time, store the pieces in cold water mixed with a little lemon juice so they don't discolor.