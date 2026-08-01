How To Stop Yourself From Over-Mashing Your Mashed Potatoes

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Mashed potatoes can be a hit-or-miss dish depending on texture. When they're fluffy and creamy, it's gourmet ecstasy. Yet all the butter and cream in the world can't save them if they're gummy. There's no joy in that tacky, glue-like mouthfeel, and even if they're edible you're probably only choking them down in a last-ditch effort to avoid admitting you over-mashed them. Luckily there is a surefire trick to ensure your mashed potatoes are smooth as silk every time.

Henry Johnson, the chef de cuisine at Palladino's Steak & Seafood in Dallas, had a recommendation for folks who want to prevent their mashed potatoes from becoming a gluey mess. "Use a ricer," he said. "It gently pushes the potatoes through tiny holes, therefore reducing the amount of friction or pressure as to not aggressively release the starch from the potatoes."

Because kitchen tools are always overpriced at grocery stores, it's best to purchase a potato ricer online or from a dedicated culinary outlet. The advantage of using one to hinder that excess starch from ruining your favorite comfort food is well worth the modest cost, but your work isn't done once the spuds have run through the utensil. Johnson had another tip to share that, on top of using a ricer, guarantees you'll be enjoying fluffy mashed potatoes from here on out. He said, "Instead of mixing cold butter and milk into the potatoes while mashing, warm your butter and cream first and gently fold them in using a spatula."